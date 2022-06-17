One is a fourth-generation music teacher, and the other took the path to college after being motivated by a tough, but inspiring, U.S. Marine colonel in her high school’s Junior ROTC class. These are the stories of Rachel Baird, an English teacher at Cosumnes Oaks High School, and Nathan Courtright, a music teacher at Florin High School. The Elk Grove Unified School District staff surprised them at their classrooms and announced they are the Teachers of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
This week, they spoke with the Citizen about what inspired them to become teachers and their philosophies of education. Baird and Courtright now qualify for the Sacramento County Teacher of the Year competition.
Rachel Baird, Cosumnes Oaks High School
Rachel Baird grew up in San Jose’s King & Story neighborhood where there was a “pretty strong gang presence.”
She recalled having many high school classmates who were expelled for offenses such as fights and possessing drug paraphernalia, due to their school’s “zero tolerance” policy.
“A lot of people who I knew were good, caring individuals were kicked out of school,” Baird said.
She observed the importance of teachers being positive, adult role models to their students.
“As I got older, I saw it came down to who had that supportive adult in their lives and who didn’t,” Baird said. “I think that made a huge difference on me - not just as a teacher, but as a human.”
She recently ended her seventh school year of teaching English at Cosumnes Oaks High School.
Baird credited a few high school teachers who drove her to stick with the path to college, and one who especially impacted her was Col. Michael Clough who taught at her high school’s U.S. Marine Junior ROTC program.
“He had really strict expectations for what he wanted you to become, but he taught you a lot of leadership skills and traits – I think he’s the reason I did succeed in high school,” she said.
Baird added that she knew that she wanted to work with troubled teenagers from then on. She first worked as a Santa Barbara County probation officer after graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Baird later went into teaching after she was laid off from Sacramento County’s juvenile probation office during the late 2000s recession. She was motivated to become an educator when she wanted to stop teenagers from entering the criminal justice system.
“I only did juvenile probation – you typically see teens who are at their lowest points and that definitely wears on you after a while,” she said.
Baird recalled shopping at a Hallmark store and meeting an employee who used to be her probationer. He said that he was back in school and he was no longer using methamphetamine.
“It was that specific moment when I wanted to see more of this,” she said.
Baird earned her master’s degree in education at the University of California, Davis and student-taught at Florin High School before transferring to Cosumnes Oaks High.
She mentioned that she helped start he school’s Advanced Placement Seminar and Research classes, which are the only ones of their kind in the Elk Grove school district. The teacher said that in one class, students are challenged to select any research topic and carry out their research study. They then must defend their findings in front of a panel, just like a college student who defends a thesis or dissertation.
“I learned to do that while I was getting my master’s degree,” Baird said, while laughing. “I always tell them, ‘You guys are doing incredibly difficult work.’”
Asked about the importance of a high school English education, she said that she wants to enable students to engage in the democratic process and become educated voters. She added that she mainly teaches nonfiction materials and leads classroom topics on current events.
“(It’s about) understanding arguments, looking at things through multiple perspectives, and coming to conclusions based on facts and not other people’s opinions,” Baird said.
The teacher said that her education philosophy is to focus on the student’s individual needs.
“My big overarching goal is that it has to be about the student,” Baird said. “Too often we get overwhelmed with our workloads or a new initiative that comes out or we got to try things this way. But what it really comes down to is that we have unique, individual students in front of us who have individual needs and you have to constantly remind yourself that it’s about them…Here is a human being in front of me, and my job is to get to know them, and they need to understand I am here to help and support them.”
Nathan Courtright, Florin High School
Nathan Courtright was 3 years old when he decided that he wanted to become a music teacher. All it took was to see his father get dressed up and lead a school concert.
“He spent his time with the big kids and for a 3-year brain, I thought, ‘Man, dad has this thing figured out!’” Courtright recalled. “After the concert, I talked my mom’s ear off on the ride home, and I said I was going to do what dad did.”
He is a fourth-generation music educator from the small Michigan town of Hesperia. And he’s a bassoonist. His father handed him a bassoon when he was in the fourth grade and told him to “figure it out.” He joked to the Citizen that he’s still figuring out that woodwind instrument.
Courtright became a high school music teacher soon after he graduated from Central Michigan University.
“I was so young when I set my mind on this,” he said about becoming a music teacher. “This was always who I am – it’s not what I do, it’s who I am and so there were no other options.”
Courtright later lived and taught in a dramatically different climate at California’s Palm Springs region.
“I found out that I am desert-intolerant,” he said, noting his comfort with Michigan’s frigid winter weather. “The desert and I did not see eye-to-eye.”
The teacher moved north to cooler environs in the Tracy area and he started teaching at Florin High in 2014. His classes at Florin include orchestra, jazz band, and Advanced Placement Music Theory. In his theory class, students are taught how to write music compositions.
“It’s pretty intense, but for the ones who are into it, it’s a lot of fun,” Courtright said. “It’s the work of how to publish and how compositions are put together, which is why this shirt.”
In his interview, he wore a novelty T-shirt that displayed a complicated music score and a question in large, bold letters, “What part of this don’t you understand?”
Courtright said that his philosophy of teaching is to always strive for improvement.
“From one day to the next, it’s all about what do we have to do to get better – it’s just being better tomorrow than you were today,” he said. “If your mindset is always to do better then there’s no obstacle you can’t overcome.”
The teacher recalled a talented flutist at Florin High who decided that he wanted to study music in college instead of pursuing a medical career. Courtright said that he spent countless hours working with him and preparing him for his college music auditions.
His student ended up being the only flute player who was accepted into the prestigious California Institute of the Arts.
“This was a kid coming out of Florin High School,” he said about his student who went on to become a musician and a teacher in Southern California.
Asked about his future in music education, Courtright said that he joked to his students that he will die on a concert podium.
“The problem is that one of my other jokes is that I check the box for immortality,” he said. “I’ll just keep going until there’s no one else alive for me to be conducting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.