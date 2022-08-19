Elk Grove is moving closer to having its own passenger train station, according to a new city report.
The $42 million station will be built just north of Laguna Boulevard, near Dwight Road in the Laguna West area, as part of a project to provide passenger rail service between Sacramento and Stockton. Construction on the station is scheduled to begin next year.
In her Aug. 10 report to the Elk Grove City Council, Aishwarya Kumar, management analyst for the city’s Strategic Planning and Innovation Department, referred to the Elk Grove passenger train station project as one of the city’s ongoing priority project efforts.
“In partnership with (the) San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, ACE (passenger rail services), and AMTRAK, we have been working on getting a new train stop to extend ACE services into the city,” she said.
With its environmental process completed in April, further progress is being made on this project, Kumar noted.
“(The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission) is beginning the property acquisition process and continuing to make progress on the funding sides,” she said.
The Elk Grove station project will benefit from funding from both the state and Senate Bill 1 – the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The greatest of the state allocations for the Elk Grove area is $11.1 million for the Elk Grove passenger train station.
Partnering on the Valley Rail Sacramento Extension Project are the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (JPA) and the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission.
David Lipari, marketing manager of the San Joaquin JPA, told the Citizen in June that Elk Grove residents can expect passenger service from the Elk Grove station to begin in late 2024.
“We’re anticipating service in late 2024,” he said. “So, the Elk Grove construction starting in 2023 means it will be constructed and ready for service when it begins in 2024.”
Also presented in the city report, which covers the first seven months of this year, are other “high-priority” projects for the city of Elk Grove.
The report notes that there are currently 30 city projects that were identified by the Elk Grove City Council as “high-priority” projects.
Additionally identified as high-priority projects in the report are the proposed Whitelock Parkway interchange, the second phase of the Elk Grove Boulevard streetscape project, and Project Elevate, which is a proposed high-end shopping center that could be built at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards.
Kumar also mentioned “high-priority,” city projects that have been completed.
Among the city’s major completed projects, the widening of Grant Line Road from Waterman Road to Bradshaw Road, was finished in February.
Kumar also highlighted construction that is underway on the police department’s campus at 9362 Studio Court.
“The construction work for this project started in March of this year and is expected to be completed by this fall,” she said. “This is for the relocation of property and evidence and forensics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.