Elk Grove police detectives on July 26 arrested a 48-year-old suspect after they determined that he fatally poisoned his wife in January.
Glennis Douglas Smith was arrested on murder, arson, and insurance fraud charges.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez said that Smith first called 911 on Jan. 12 and reported that his wife, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49, was not breathing. Authorities said that the couple was married but they lived apart for several months before the incident.
Officers and paramedics arrived at Smith’s home and pronounced Smith-Floyd deceased.
Jimenez said that investigators later found evidence that the victim had the lethal opioid fentanyl in her body, and they determined that her husband used the drug to poison her food twice. Smith-Floyd died after the second poisoning attempt, the police reported.
Smith is also accused of setting the couple’s travel trailer on fire at a self-storage place. This incident occurred a few months after Smith-Floyd’s death, Jimenez said. Cosumnes arson investigators and Elk Grove police detectives later determined that Smith was the culprit.
Detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and took him into custody. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is being held without bail, according to jail records.
This is Elk Grove’s first homicide of 2023, Jimenez told the Citizen.
