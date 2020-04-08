The Elk Grove Unified School District, a 320-square-mile district that serves nearly 64,000 students, will resume its current school year online next week.
The district’s 67 schools have been shut down since March 7, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. These schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year that ends on May 29.
In the meantime, teachers and school administrators are preparing for the new task of connecting students to online classes. Middle and high school students will start their courses on April 16, while elementary school students will begin online instruction on April 20.
“We’re excited about it, but it’s also a huge lift to get all the work done that needs to be done to make this thing viable for each of our students across this district,” District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said about the distance learning project in a district YouTube video on April 3.
Last week, the district staff started lending Chromebook network computers to middle and high school students who lack devices that will connect them to their online classes. Parents drove into high school parking lots where staff members scanned their children’s student ID cards before receiving a Chromebook.
These devices were previously used by the district for testing and class instruction. Students can also use other computers such as a PC, Mac, or Apple iPad to access their classes. The district also informed parents about local internet providers that are offering low-cost internet services.
District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton told the Citizen on April 3 that the district provided Chromebooks to 33% of their middle and high school students. The district will finish lending Chromebooks to elementary school students on April 9.
On April 3, two administrators at Joseph Kerr Middle School volunteered at Elk Grove High School’s student parking lot where they lent Chromebooks to families in a drive-thru style service.
Kerr Vice Principal Matthew Kempen wore a straw hat, a Hawaiian shirt, and a mask that afternoon. Hawaiian luau music played on a small stereo while the volunteers checked out a Chromebook for each driver within a few minutes. They joked about breaking speed records.
Kerr Principal Zachary Cheney recognized one of his former students in a car and said, “You grew up!”
He told the Citizen that Kerr Middle School’s faculty is excited for the upcoming online classes.
“They’re doing great, everybody’s mindsets are in the right place,” Cheney said. “They’re really excited, and they’re just doing a great job – they’re ready and they’re anxious to get going.”
Other school districts across Sacramento County will also begin online classes this month while their campuses remain closed. State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, held a telephone town hall meeting that included David Gordon, the superintendent of the Sacramento County Office of Education.
Gordon said there are plans to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state leaders to see if internet service providers can offer free internet service for at least 90 days.
In addition to finishing the Elk Grove school district’s school year online, Hoffman said that his staff is still keeping the Class of 2020’s graduation in mind.
“I don’t know what that’s going to look like, but I can guarantee that we’re going to do some sort of celebration for our Class of 2020,” he said.
For more information on the Elk Grove school district’s Chromebook distribution and online learning program, visit www.EGUSD.net.
