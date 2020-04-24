The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) is pursuing sites for the construction of two elementary schools in Elk Grove.
Their staff moved closer to making those acquisitions a reality on April 16, when the Elk Grove Planning Commission determined the district’s intent to acquire those properties is consistent with the city’s General Plan.
EGUSD’s interest in opening these elementary schools is based on the district’s report that elementary schools in the vicinity of those sites are reaching their capacities.
In a written notice, dated Feb. 26, the district informed the city of its desire to purchase a 10-acre site at 8551 Poppy Ridge Road for the construction of a campus that’s tentatively named, Laguna Ridge East School.
Currently located on this property are vacant, rural residential structures.
Bordering the north and west sides of this site is 29.7 acres of undeveloped land that is zoned for the future Reardan Community Park. A single-family residential development lies to the east of the potential school site, while vacant land sits to the south.
The current total enrollment for the elementary schools nearest to that proposed school site is 3,225 students. It is projected that the total enrollment for those schools – Carroll, Arlene Hein and Zehnder Ranch – would reach 4,730 students by 2024.
Zehnder Ranch has the greatest number of students of those three schools, with a current enrollment of 1,324 students.
The district additionally projects that even if all three of these schools were placed on a year-round schedule, they would exceed their overall capacity by more than 700 students in five years.
Another notice sent by the district to the city on March 2 provides information on EGUSD’s intention to purchase a 10.3-acre site on Wyland Drive, east of Waterman Road, to have the Crooked Creek School built.
This East Elk Grove property is currently vacant, and there is an existing single-family residential development to the north of this land. To the east, south and west sides of this potential school site are vacant properties that are currently being developed with single-family housing.
In the surrounding area of this site are Edna Batey, Elk Grove, and Florence Markofer elementary schools, which have a current total enrollment of 2,210. The district projects the enrollment total to reach 2,456 students by 2024.
The district also projects that Elk Grove Elementary School could reach its capacity by 2021.
Separate staff reports pertaining to these potential school sites each mention that whether the properties are acquired for school sites is solely the decision of the district.
“The intent of this section is to promote the safety of pupils and comprehensive community planning,” notes the staff report.
Robert Pierce, the district’s deputy superintendent of business services and facilities, referred to the Planning Commission’s determination that the district’s intent to acquire those properties is consistent with the city’s General Plan as a “procedural step.”
“We are simply starting the procedural steps for the things that must be conducted prior to us considering acquisition of the (properties), and ultimately approval by the (California Department of Education),” he told the Citizen.
Pierce added that the Laguna Ridge East School is a higher priority in terms of construction timelines.
“We are fairly certain that we will be acquiring Laguna Ridge East in relatively short order, as Zehnder Ranch (Elementary School) is very impacted, and that will continue as growth occurs,” he said. “The Crooked Creek School site is a bit further out, but we are just taking the procedural steps now. None of this means we are buying the sites in short order, and there is plenty of work that needs to be done prior to that occurring.”
