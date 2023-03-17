A proposed sexual health education curriculum will go before the Elk Grove Unified School District board for approval during their special board meeting on March 21. If approved, this material will be taught to 5th and 7th graders.
Trustees were originally scheduled to vote on the curriculum at their March 7 meeting, but they unanimously decided to push the vote back to their March 21 session instead.
The school district staff earlier planned to invite the public to review the curriculum at Samuel Jackman Middle School on March 8. That gathering was to be the third and final preview night for parents and other community members to learn about the materials and provide feedback.
Parent Heidi Moore told the school board that she was planning to attend the March 8 preview.
“If you say you have three meetings and I put the third one on my calendar, but then you approve it before that meeting – that doesn’t seem honest,” she said.
A few trustees also believed it was unfair to vote on the curriculum right before that preview night.
“We’re being told that we’re just giving this opportunity, it’s kind of like (saying), ‘Look at us, we’re nice guys, we’re going to have a third meeting. Oh, by the way, nothing you say makes any difference, the board already made a decision,’” Trustee Carmine Forcina observed.
Oliver Trach, the board’s student representative, said that he felt that the board did not have enough feedback from parents and students on the proposed curriculum.
“The curriculum will have a big impact on the mentality of kids,” the Laguna Creek High School student said.
District spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen that district teachers developed most of the curriculum’s lessons while some activities and lessons were adopted from existing educational resources. He said that the curriculum was influenced by state educational content standards and state law.
In 2016, the state implemented the California Healthy Youth Act that affects how sexual health education is taught in public schools. In a 2020 letter clarifying the law, California Public Instruction Superintendent Tony Thurmond wrote that the law mandates education on HIV prevention as well as information on the value of delaying sexual activity to prevent HIV infection. But he noted that the law does not permit “abstinence-only” sex education that advocates abstinence as the only option for preventing sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy.
Under state law, the curriculum is also expected to teach students about gender identity and all sexual orientations, Thurmond stated.
A few attendees protested parts of Elk Grove Unified’s proposed curriculum during the school board’s March 7 meeting. They mainly focused on the 7th grade lessons that teach about different gender identities and the transgender identity.
Attendee Amelina Mendoza accused the curriculum of reducing humans to their sexual behavior, and promoting promiscuity. She condemned the lessons about transgender people’s sex changes.
“This curriculum is not about a healthy education, it’s propaganda, it’s indoctrinating gender ideology,” she said.
Tan told the Citizen that under state law, parents still have the option to have their children leave class during sexual education instruction.
In an Elk Grove Unified staff presentation of the curriculum, which can be viewed on the district’s website, there is a philosophical statement about the district endorsing a program that “encourages abstinence and acknowledges the family as an important contributor.”
Elk Grove school board members earlier approved an updated sexual education curriculum for high school during the current school year, Tan said.
The Elk Grove school board’s March 21 special meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Trigg Education Center, 9510 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove.
More information on the proposed sexual health education curriculum can be viewed online at the Elk Grove school district’s website, www.EGUSD.net.
