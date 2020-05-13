The Elk Grove Unified School District board on May 5 reviewed a staff presentation on their district’s move to place 64,000 students from 67 schools in online classes during the coronavirus situation.
“For a district our size, I really believe that we came out of the gate very strong with a good plan,” Trustee Chet Madison said.
The Elk Grove school board’s meeting was held remotely via the Zoom application, which enabled trustees and district staff members to use their computer cameras to communicate in a video conference.
Elk Grove Unified was one of the country’s earliest school districts to close their campuses in early March after relatives of a few students tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). District officials first closed the Elk Grove school district’s campuses for a week before the school board on March 13 voted to extend the closures.
District officials then decided to have students stay home and take online classes until their school year ends on May 29. Seniors will have “virtual” graduations where their photographs or videos will be featured on a website in early June.
“It was so new to everyone,” Education Services Administrator Mark Cerruti told the school board on May 5 about the major changes.
Superintendent Christopher Hoffman noted that a committee is now preparing for the 2020-21 school year, which is a time when Elk Grove Unified schools continue to face uncertainty. He said that their district must be prepared to return to online learning if it’s not safe to reopen the campuses.
“The plan we’re going to build is going to give us ideas for how we are going to roll back into school in some form when it’s safe,” Hoffman said. “But we’re going to have to take a step back or two steps back very quickly if the (coronavirus) situation changes with regards to direction from the health department.”
District officials have not yet decided to reopen their campuses or to keep students in online classes if COVID-19 infections pose a significant threat this summer. Year-round elementary schools are scheduled to begin their new school year on July 16, while schools on a traditional academic calendar will start on Aug. 13.
School board reviews
‘distance learning’ system
Administrators from several district departments, including technology services, special education, and professional development, told the school board how their district switched to the new “distance learning” or online learning system.
In early April, the school district staff and 200 volunteers lent 29,000 Chromebook computers to students who lacked devices that could access their online classes. These devices were given to students or families who drove up to volunteers at high school parking lots.
Steve Mate, Elk Grove Unified’s chief technology officer, reported that Chromebooks were distributed to about 50% of the district’s students in grades 1-12. He also said that the district staff installed “hot spots” or wifi access points for students who lack local wifi sources.
In a district online survey of 9,600 students and 4,300 parents, 95% of students said they had online access while 5% had internet connection issues, the district’s Research and Evaluation Director Christine Hikido said. She noted that parents said they had challenges in working as well as teaching their children at home. She mentioned that some students also had to work to support their families. Another survey will be reported in late May, Hikido said.
Jenifer Avey, the district’s director of curriculum and professional learning, reported that more than 4,000 district employees were trained on how to lead online classes and use applications such as Google Classroom and Zoom.
As for special education students, those who didn’t have online classes were instead offered homework packets, ideas for home activities, and frequent communication with the students’ parents.
“We always keep in mind, ‘What does the family need and what does the student need?’” Special Education Coordinator Alicia Wilson said.
Soon after the campuses closed in early March, the district launched a program that provides free, take-home meals to students in the parking lots of nearly 40 schools. Michelle Drake, the district’s food and nutritional services director, said that Elk Grove Unified’s central kitchen at Gerber Road prepares more than 28,000 meals a day. School buses also distribute meals to students who live in apartment complexes.
“This creates a sense of normalcy for them,” Drake said about the families and students who pick up the meals. “This gives them a moment in their day to get out and to get a break.”
Concerns over
‘Digital Divide’
A few trustees raised concerns over students who are either not able to access their online classes or to regularly participate in them. Students in grades 1-12 are asked to enter their online attendance before 1 p.m. every school day, district spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton told the Citizen.
During the school board’s May 5 meeting, Madison said that Herman Leimbach Elementary School has an 88% online attendance rate, which was the lowest in the school district during the first week of May.
“We need to know what’s going on with some of the kids and their parents,” he said.
Dr. Bindy Grewal, an assistant superintendent of preK-6 education, said there are some immigrant families that do not trust computers and the internet, and so the school staff is trying to connect with those families.
“If someone is hesitant or scared, we need to get involved,” Madison replied.
Later in the meeting, Trustee Tony Perez declared that the school district has a “pandemic of a digital divide” in Trustee Areas 1 and 3, which lie in the south Sacramento region.
“We have too many students not participating in distance learning, and we need to get all of our resources involved,” he said.
During the school board meeting’s public comment period, an attorney and former California Post-Secondary Education Commissioner told the board about her nephew’s difficulties in connecting with his teacher.
Melinda Guzman wrote that the student’s third grade teacher only sends one email a week that gives homework; she said that the educator does not contact students or interact with them in a video conferencing application like Zoom.
“The children already suffer emotional loss from not attending school, and this void in not being able to hear a teacher’s voice or see them by a Zoom call is simply unacceptable and constitutes abandonment,” Guzman wrote.
Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen addressed Guzman’s letter and asked the district staff if teachers across the school district consistently use online class applications like Google Classroom.
Cerruti said that the district left it up to individual teachers on what online applications they want to use to lead their classes.
Singh-Allen also said she was concerned over online class attendance at Elk Grove Unified’s continuation high schools that serve students who are at risk of dropping out.
The continuation schools Calvine, William Daylor, and Rio Cazadero had attendance rates that ranged from 57 to 66% in early May, according to school district data provided to the Citizen.
“My fear as a school board trustee and as a parent is creating a greater achievement gap during these pandemic times and the shelter-in-place (order),” Singh-Allen said.
The trustee later thanked the district staff for their overall work in moving the district’s schools to online classes.
“I know it’s not easy, I know there’s not a playbook for this,” she said. “We are learning each day on how to be better.”
Pinkerton told the Citizen that administrators and teachers at alternative and continuation high schools reach out to absent students daily by either emails or telephone calls.
Elk Grove Unified, along with other K-12 school districts across California, faces the challenge of heavy cuts in state funding in the next fiscal year, due to this spring’s economic downturn. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced that the state could have an estimated $54 billion deficit, which could result in an $18 billion shortfall in state funding for K-12 schools and community colleges.
The Elk Grove school district staff is now awaiting Newsom’s May Revision to the state’s 2020-21 budget before they present Elk Grove Unified’s budget plan for the next school year. The May Revision plan is expected to be released on May 14.
