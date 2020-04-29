The Elk Grove Unified School District board on April 21 held their first meeting more than a month after they extended the closure of their district’s campuses in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
They last met during an emergency session on March 13 when they voted to keep Elk Grove Unified’s 67 schools closed until mid-April and to grant emergency powers to Superintendent Christopher Hoffman to make coronavirus-related decisions for the district without board approval.
The school district administration later decided to keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year and to begin online classes for the students.
“We are back in the teaching and learning business, which is pretty exciting,” Hoffman told the school board on April 21.
He noted that 90% of students have been in contact with their schools and started their new online classes that week.
That night, trustees and administrators held an online board meeting via the popular teleconference program, Zoom. They communicated through their computer video cameras while Board President Beth Albiani led the meeting.
“It was nice to see my colleagues, even if it was on this tiny screen,” she said.
Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen said that she joined a remote meeting with local members of the California School Board and they discussed matters such as online learning and possible graduation events.
“Obviously, we’re not alone, we’re all in this together,” she said.
Superintendent Hoffman announces HS grad options
During the board meeting, Hoffman gave a “shout out” to the seniors who are graduating from the district’s high schools. Elk Grove Unified has nine comprehensive high schools and five alternative high schools. Their school year is scheduled to end on May 29.
“I know this is an incredibly trying time for our seniors and they’re missing out on what should be a highlight of their young lives,” Hoffman said. “We are working behind the scenes to make sure we can do everything we can to make the end of their senior year all it can be.”
Two days later, the superintendent issued a letter to seniors and their parents about two options that district officials are considering for the Class of 2020’s graduations.
He announced that schools were asked to start organizing a “virtual” graduation ceremony that will be held online. As part of the plan, graduates will still be supplied with caps, gowns, and cords. The virtual graduations will be held if Gov. Gavin Newsom keeps the state’s stay-at-home order in effect through late May.
In the event that the state’s restrictions change, the district may have live graduation ceremonies. Hoffman noted that the district has kept its reservations for graduations at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for the comprehensive high schools, and the district still has their Performing Arts Center for the alternative high schools.
“If those are not allowed to continue, we are ready to adjust to other potential means of a live graduation ceremony in June or July, depending on the situation,” Hoffman wrote. “This may not be the same as in the past, but finding a way, in whatever way is possible, is still important to us.”
