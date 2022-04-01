The Elk Grove Unified School District on March 22 approved a tentative contract agreement that includes retroactive salary increases for the district’s transportation workers.
Last year, district employees represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 256, called upon district officials to approve pay raises. Many members spoke to the school board last fall and addressed their challenging experiences of being low-paid workers during a time of economic inflation.
In their negotiations with district representatives, the Local 256 proposed a 20% pay increase for its members who work for Elk Grove Unified, which would cover retroactive pay for 2020 and 2021.
Elk Grove Unified officials offered a three-year boost in salaries for bus drivers through the 2023-24 school year as well as a 4% pay increase for members for Local 256 member who are not bus drivers.
This January, a state mediator joined the contract negotiations and helped draft a new agreement that would impact compensation for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. Under this deal, Local 256 members will get a 2% salary increase for each of those years, along with a one-time 2% pay compensation for the 2021-22 school year.
The district and Local 256 also agreed to reopen compensation talks for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Negotiations for the next Local 256 contract are scheduled to begin in March 2024.
David Reilly, Elk Grove Unified’s chief human resources officer, told the school board on March 22 that ATU members ratified the tentative agreement. The board voted 6-1 to accept the ATU agreement. Trustee Carmine Forcina cast the lone vote against it without explanation at the hearing.
Local 256 President Ralph Niz could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
