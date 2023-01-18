The Elk Grove Unified School District board on Jan. 10 unanimously approved a tentative agreement with the Elk Grove Education Association (EGEA), which represents more than 3,000 teachers, librarians, counselors, and other educators. This deal includes pay raises for members.
“The salary increase recognizes the hard work and dedication of our members that have faced many challenges these past few years along with the economic hardship, due to increased inflation,” EGEA President Rick Stancil told the Citizen.
If its fiscal plan is approved by the Sacramento County Office of Education, then the deal will go into effect for the current 2022-23 school year as well as the following 2023-24 school year. During the school board’s Jan. 10 meeting, the district’s associate superintendent of human resources, David Reilly announced that the EGEA membership ratified the agreement. No comments were made by EGEA representatives or members during the board’s public hearing on the item.
This agreement, which was drafted last November, proposes a $39.8 million increase in compensation for EGEA members, which breaks down to an average cost of $10,972 more in compensation for each member. More than $31.8 million of that funding will be dedicated to salaries and $7.9 million will go to healthcare and retirement benefits, according to the collective bargaining agreement released to the public.
Prior to the proposed agreement, the school district budgeted more than $433.6 million in total compensation for EGEA members.
One of the agreement’s features includes a new 10% retroactive, ongoing payment to EGEA members’ salary schedules for the 2022-23 school year. In the following school year that begins in July, there will be a one-time payment to each full-time EGEA member that is 2% of his or her base salary.
“It makes (Elk Grove Unified) very competitive in attracting and retaining educators during a time when we’re experiencing a labor shortage,” Stancil said.
Other features are a new salary schedule for special education teachers that is 5% more than the current schedule, a pay increase for automotive and welding teachers at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, and a $2,500 stipend for elementary school teachers who teach a grade level combination class.
The agreement also reflects the district officials’ controversial move to reassign “inclusion specialists” to fill vacancies elsewhere in the districts. These educators specialized in assisting students with disabilities who are enrolled in general education classes. The proposed EGEA agreement noted that the district plans to reallocate funds from the former inclusion education program and transfer them to special education departments at school sites.
Regarding working conditions for special education teachers, the agreement stated that Elk Grove Unified “intends to monitor (special education) class sizes on a quarterly basis and to increase services to students, which could include additional teachers, paraeducators, revised (Individualized Education Program) for alternative services to students and other necessary support.”
Before the school board voted on the agreement, Trustee Tony Perez proposed that the board consider a state program that focuses on early retirement for teachers. He wanted to have the board review a presentation to see if the program is feasible and could save money for the district.
Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said that the early retirement process generally works for a district that’s overstaffed and has declining enrollment.
“Starting out teachers in a district that is growing and is still looking to fill additional teacher positions – anything we would do to incentivize folks to leave sooner than they normally would, wouldn’t be in our best interest at this time.” he said.
Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza and Hoffman stressed that the board had to stick with what was negotiated for the EGEA agreement before their vote that night. When Perez claimed that the board was not informed about the fiscal impact of some parts of the contract, the superintendent and two trustees voiced their disagreement. Hoffman said that the board had the opportunity had the opportunity to provide feedback and give direction to the district staff that worked with the EGEA.
The board then voted 7-0 to approve the agreement.
“While there are more areas that we need to continue to work on, this agreement is a good step in the right direction,” Stancil said.
