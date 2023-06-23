The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) unanimously approved a bill of rights for their district’s 63,000 students on June 13. This list of 11 rights aims to inform students what personal rights they possess under state and federal laws, as well as district policy.
Student rights include full protection and safety at school, the ability to address unfair treatment, the right to privacy on campus, the right to free speech and expression, and the right to “be taught curriculum from an equitable, diverse, and culturally responsive perspective.”
This Student Bill of Rights will be included in the Student and Parent Handbook, and a council of students will review the bill every year to see if revisions are needed.
A group of high school students in the district worked on the three-year project to draft the Student Bill of Rights, collect student and school staff feedback, and finally present the document to the school board for approval this month.
The school board’s student member is also expected to present the bill every May.
“I think it will have a really big impact,” Student Board Member Oliver Trach said. “Of course, it’s not perfect. I’m pretty sure we’ll see improvements over the years, but this is a big, first step into (having) the Student Voice.”
How the Student Bill of Rights was created
The document was drafted by Elk Grove chapter members of GENup, which describes itself as a California-based, student activist group that “tries to advocate for education through the power of youth voices,” as how Cosumnes Oaks High School senior and GENup member Aariya Shergill described them.
Two years ago, her fellow GENup members convinced the Elk Grove school board to create the student board member position in order to share student perspectives at board meetings.
On June 13, Cosumnes Oaks High School graduates Mia Fisher and Tinsae Birhanu, along with Shergill, explained to the board how they drafted the new Student Bill of Rights. Mark Cerutti, the district’s deputy superintendent of education services and schools, said that the three authors “embody what it means to be social justice advocates.”
The bill originated in the summer of 2020 when members of Student Equity Councils from different high schools formed GENup’s Elk Grove chapter, and they sought to create a Student Bill of Rights. That fall, they circulated a student survey to collect feedback on what should be in the bill.
Throughout 2021, the bill’s first draft was reviewed by the superintendent’s cabinet, as well as school principals, staff members in the district’s Education Services and Schools department, the district’s legal counsel, and the Elk Grove Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers.
The bill’s authors later revised the document and used surveys to gather more feedback from principals and teachers last year.
After three years of drafting, surveying, and revising, the final document was reviewed by district staff and legal counsel before being presented to the school board’s Resolution Subcommittee that then recommended board approval.
Before the board’s vote, a few parents shared mixed opinions on the bill.
“My students weren’t involved in the process of creating this bill of rights, and we have a district of 63,000 students,” parent Heidi Moore said. “We need to be truly inclusive in these types of processes.”
In March, Moore protested to the school board about her children attending a mandatory assembly at Pleasant Grove High School where members of the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance performed a drag show at the end of a multicultural assembly. The mother said that parents were not notified that the drag show would happen, and she said that her children felt uncomfortable at the assembly.
“If we want to be truly inclusive and have rights for all students, then we need to include them and consider all people of religions and viewpoints, ethnicities, and cultures – not just some people,” Moore said.
She later mentioned that campus restroom access should be included in the bill of rights, adding that her children’s school has few restroom stalls available for a large student population.
“It’s actually a basic human right,” Moore said about restroom access.
Parent Charlotte Rieger told the school board that she wanted to make sure that all students are protected by the Student Bill of Rights, especially from discrimination. She mentioned three of her children walked out of classrooms since they were offended by their teachers. “I gave them that permission,” she said.
The board feedback on the Student Bill of Rights was generally positive, although Trustee Tony Perez observed the bill’s lack of language on parent engagement and parent organizations.
Trustee Carmine Forcina said that he shared concerns about wording in the bill’s first draft.
“I know you took that seriously, and you produced a document that I believe will meet your needs, our needs, and all the people who interact with kids in our district,” he told the bill’s authors.
Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza praised the authors before calling for a board vote.
“I am proud that our district is producing young leaders like you,” she said.
School board to review parents’ rights at future meeting
Near the end of the school board’s June 13 meeting, they voted 4-3 to schedule a future board hearing that will present the legal rights of parents who have children in California’s K-12 public schools. These rights are written in the state’s education code under Section 51101.
Forcina had his request for this hearing granted that night after he could not get a colleague to second his similar motion at the board’s May 16 meeting. He told his fellow trustees that the May 16 motion was made at a late hour when his colleagues were tired and might have misunderstood his request.
Forcina made his next attempt during the same meeting when they unanimously adopted the district’s Student Bill of Rights. He called for the motion, saying, “given that there is a difference of understanding with respect to parental rights.” In addition to a report on the existing state education code on parents’ rights, he also requested a report on any court cases that affirm the education code’s statements on such rights.
“I don’t see that particular request as threatening,” the trustee said.
Superintendent Christopher Hoffman noted that he’s working on putting together information on parental rights and presenting it in a written board communication. Forcina replied that he wants the public to hear about those rights at a hearing.
“I leave my request on the table because the intent of having a report at a board meeting is to give the public, both those who attend our meetings or view our meetings, an opportunity to hear the what is.”
During the board’s roll call vote, Forcina, Perez, and Gina Jamerson voted in favor of having the hearing, while Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza, and Michael Vargas and Beth Albiani opposed it.
After the meeting, Espinoza told the Citizen that, as the board president, it falls on her to encourage practices that make the board efficient and effective.
“Our desire as board members for information is seemingly infinite, but meeting time and staff time to carry out our requests are not,” she said.
Espinoza noted the superintendent already started preparing information on parental rights for the board in writing.
“So, it was not necessary to use meeting time to obtain that information,” she said.
Albiani told the Citizen that parents who have questions about parental rights can refer to the EGUSD parent handbook or they can reach out to their children’s principal or the district’s Family and Community Engagement Department for help.
The trustee said that she voted against having the district staff prepare information from the education code as well as court rulings since she felt that the staff have “more pressing issues to deal with at this time.”
She added, “When we vote to add things to the (board) agenda, the public often becomes understandably impatient for the presentation they want to see because they have no knowledge of the many other items the board has asked of the staff and the daily work required to run our large district.”
The future hearing on parental rights does not have a date, as of press time.
The EGUSD Student Bill of Rights
On June 13, the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) board adopted the Student Bill of Rights. This bill has 11 rights that will be included in the EGUSD Parent and Student Handbook. The following are the rights as written in the bill:
•All students have the right to access a fair and equitable education that is free from discrimination.
• All students have the right to freedom of speech and expression.
• All students have the right to fair and equitable access to the resources and supplies necessary to succeed in their education.
• All students have the right to be consistently notified and reminded of the existing rules in their school and be granted an opportunity to address perceived unfair treatment.
• All students have the right to be taught curriculum from an equitable, diverse, and culturally responsive perspective.
• All students have the right to be taught by qualified, committed, and professional educators with a goal of preparing them for all tertiary education opportunities.
• All students have the right to privacy on their school campus and confidentiality in sensitive matters.
• All students have the right to full protection and safety, where the ability to report incidents of concern is made readily available and responded to in a timely manner.
• All students have the right to request restorative practices as a means of redressing perceived student harm.
• All students have the right to access resources and information that aid their health, nutrition, and personal wellbeing.
• All students have the right to access school counselors or other wellness providers who are fully capable of handling a student’s education experience holistically to fulfill both their personal and academic needs.
