After hearing more than two hours of public comments, the Elk Grove Unified School District board approved a resolution to honor Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month on May 16.
Michael Vargas, who is the school board’s first openly gay trustee, addressed LGBTQ+ students.
“This resolution is our promise to you and your teachers, and your friends and your family that no matter what else is going on in your lives, no matter what else is going on in the world that has you stressed and angry, and is making it difficult to be who you are - in this district, you are loved, you matter, and you belong,” he said during a speech.
Included in the resolution are statements that recognize transgender and “gender non-conforming” students, and also condemn bullying based on sexual orientation or gender.
“Elk Grove Unified School District continues to ensure that these diverse identities are reflected in the curricula and library materials,” the resolution states.
The Elk Grove school board has approved a LGBTQ+ Pride Month resolution every May since 2019. Last year’s resolution unanimously passed without public comments.
What distinguishes this year’s board vote is they now have Vargas, who was elected last November. The vote also followed two months of protests from several parents over a student drag performance at Pleasant Grove High School, and an updated and controversial sex education curriculum that includes information on sexual orientations and different gender identities.
This spring, several parents read out loud sexually explicit books they found in local school libraries and demanded their removal during school board meetings. Some of the protested books have LGBTQ+ themes.
Before the May 16 board meeting, Vargas emailed an invitation to a “small group of friends” to attend the meeting, he later told the Citizen. This message was later shared on social media.
During the meeting, Vargas praised the large group of supporters who attended the meeting that was streamed live on the school district’s website and later posted on YouTube.
“You being here is not important for us, you being here is important for the kids who are watching you on YouTube and on social media and all that,” he said.
Parent Rick Atkinson, who has been an outspoken critic of the district’s new sex education curriculum, criticized Vargas during the resolution’s public comment period.
“Good for you, Vargas, you got the whole 2%, LGBTQ+ community out here,” he said.
The father said that the resolution will confuse children.
“Everyday is a certain day, 365 days a year we’re celebrating something,” Atkinson said. “There needs to be a focus on math, English, and science, and I promise you I’ll teach my kid the rest.”
Before voting, trustees heard several speakers speak in favor of the resolution that declares support of the district’s LGBTQ+ students, staff, and families.
Graham Stewart, a social science teacher and a Gay Student Alliance sponsor at Albiani Middle School, told the board that the resolution matters to LGBTQ+ students. He said that 44 out of 100 such students have contemplated suicide.
“My journey in this advocacy started by holding a kid’s hand in an emergency room because they had suicide ideation,” Stewart said. “We’re dealing with the lives of children here - I want to commend you, I’m very happy with the direction that you guys are going.”
Adam Beckner, a Franklin High School drama teacher, recalled the bigotry that he witnessed against his gay friends while growing up in Elk Grove.
“I had a student at Franklin who told me because of the environment of acceptance and support they found in their class, they no longer thought about killing themselves,” he said.
Sheldon High School student Caelyn Anderson wore a LGBTQ+ rainbow flag like a cape when she spoke to the school board.
“Everybody should support one another, and nobody should feel excluded,” she said. “I am coming out as bisexual, and I hope that everyone here will be supportive of me and will surround me with love and passion.”
Earlier this spring, parent Heidi Moore protested to the school board about the student drag performance that was held without parents’ knowledge at Pleasant Grove High’s multicultural assembly. This show was filmed and posted by an onlooker on YouTube.
During the board’s May 16 meeting, she read a copy of Vargas’ emailed invitation that also criticized “a small, but vocal campaign by anti-LGBTQ+ activists” who first appeared to condemn the student drag show. Vargas also accused them of campaigning to ban pro-LGBTQ+ books from the school libraries, bully LGBTQ+ students, and remove LGBTQ+ topics from school curriculum. Regarding the parent opposition to the drag show, he wrote, “bring a drag queen!”
Moore said the trustee “falsely labeled” her and her fellow parents who are concerned about books they found in school libraries.
“Mr. Vargas’ memo was extremely insulting to parents such as myself who have valid concerns about sexually explicit content we have found in libraries,” Moore said. “He falsely labeled and stereotyped concerned parents. He is creating unnecessary division; inciting intimidation and (he) honestly left parents feeling threatened for their own safety and potentially the safety of our children.”
Fellow protestor Amelina Mendoza declared that the board should void the resolution, and she claimed that Vargas violated California’s Brown Act for allegedly working behind the scenes to influence the board vote.
“I don’t think it’s fair, he’s very biased about his resolution,” Mendoza said. “He is vilifying us because we are (sharing) our concerns about pornographic books - he’s using that to incite behavior from other people.”
After Mendoza spoke, Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza countered that the Brown Act was not violated and said the state law does not prohibit board members from talking to each other about items on their meeting agenda.
“What it does is it prohibits the majority of the board from meeting in private to make decisions or have discussions about items on the agenda,” she said.
Trustee Carmine Forcina announced that he was voting in support of the resolution. He cited his Catholic upbringing when explaining that he was taught to respect people’s dignity and human rights. The trustee also condemned his board colleagues for applauding some of the public speakers. Forcina said that trustees should set their politics aside when they listen to their constituents.
“As board members, we are not supposed to interact with the community during public comment, and yet there were people up here tonight applauding comments that were being made - shame on you,” he said. “That is not what we are supposed to be about. We have one job - that is to be here and do the right thing for children.”
Espinoza gave the final comments before the board vote and she condemned criticism of LGBTQ+ students.
“Everyone is welcome to their beliefs and participation in the democratic process, but I’m not going to pretend that attacks on children are appropriate engagement in the public square,” the board president said.
She concluded that it is the board’s task to keep children safe and supported.
“If we are not here to keep kids safe, and affirming they are loved and worthy then I would have to question what we are doing here,” Espinoza said.
The board voted 6-0 in favor of the resolution; Trustee Tony Perez was absent from the meeting.
Vargas responses to allegations of violating Brown Act
Following the meeting, the Citizen interviewed Vargas about the allegations that he violated the Brown Act.
This state law prohibits the majority of elected board members from conducting board business at private, unannounced meetings. For the seven-member Elk Grove school board, that means four or more trustees cannot gather to discuss agenda items for future board meetings.
Vargas said that he did not email his invitation to his fellow board members when he called upon his friends to attend the meeting. He noted that concerns were raised when he wrote in his email, “thanks for some lobbying from myself and other board members, this will be the first year we specifically recognize and lift up our trans community in this resolution.”
Vargas explained that he and another trustee did push for including transgender people into the resolution, but what he practiced was fine under the Brown Act since four or more trustees did not gather to discuss the resolution before their board meeting.
“One speaker did some malicious editing of my comments to make it sound like we all got together and agreed to approve the resolution ahead of time,” he said. “That’s just plainly untrue, and anyone who reads my email can see that I said no such thing.”
Overall, Vargas said that he was “thrilled” by the support for the LGBTQ+ resolution.
“It just goes to show how much the community cares about our LGBTQ+ teachers and staff, and how passionately this community opposes any efforts to bully or censor them,” he said.
