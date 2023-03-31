Elk Grove Unified School District trustees on March 21 voted 4-2 to approve an updated sex education curriculum during the board’s daytime workshop at the Trigg Education Center.
This new sex education material will be taught to fifth and seventh graders across the district. District spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen that district teachers created most of the curriculum’s lessons while some materials were adopted from educational resources.
The materials were designed to follow current California education code and state guidelines, which calls for a sex education curriculum to include information on HIV prevention, different sexual orientations, and transgender identity.
Parents who oppose the curriculum still have the option to remove their children from class during the sex education sessions.
Before the board vote, a few parents raised concerns over the messages that were taught by some of the curriculum’s materials. They argued that some of the materials had a non-judgmental attitude toward promiscuity, downplayed the value of abstinence, and negatively portrayed religious parents.
Mother Jacqueline Ortiz protested the messages from “What is Sexuality?,” a classroom video that’s geared for seventh graders. She said that the video implies that parents who stop their children from viewing pornography may be “stifling their kids’ gratification,” and she claimed that the video stated it’s normal for children to view sexual imagery without mentioning the potential harm.
“The images in the video are grooming children to do whatever they want,” Ortiz said.
The parent noted this video contradicts a district staff member who claimed during a parents’ preview night that the curriculum would not teach children that pornography is positive.
Daniel Bishop, a fifth-grade teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, defended the proposed curriculum when he spoke to the board via a Zoom call. He said that it can help students recognize situations and support each other.
“The purpose of this curriculum is to help students keep themselves and each other safe by giving them the language and resources to advocate for themselves and each other,” he said.
Bishop recalled working at a school where it was discovered that a sixth-grade student was abused at home, and as a result, became pregnant.
“No school staff member noticed that something was wrong, it was a classmate,” he said. “(The classmate) first saw signs of something and alerted school staff who were then able to intervene to protect the student.”
Later in the meeting, Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza said that she understands why many people were taken aback by the “explicit nature” of some information in the proposed curriculum. However, she said that the materials have an important purpose.
“Kids need this information because what they’re getting guaranteed from their friends and from their cell phones is probably not as accurate, it’s probably not as healthy,” Espinoza said. “They need this vocabulary so they can protect themselves and so they can protect each other.”
The board president stressed that it’s important for sex education students to have conversations with their parents.
“We are begging you to have these conversations with your children about what you believe and how to prepare them to go out in the world and interact with people who have different beliefs,” she said.
Espinoza then called for a motion to adopt the curriculum, which was listed as a consent item in their meeting agenda. Trustees Tony Perez and Carmine Forcina voted no while Trustee Sean Yang was absent. The board’s student representative, Oliver Trach, was absent during the school day.
Forcina and Perez questioned the district staff’s procedure in getting board approval.
Perez observed that the staff seemed to be rushing the process.
“I support sex education 100%, but you have to do it right,” he said. “(It) seems like there’s a rush to approve this. I’m not sure why.”
Forcina announced a motion to postpone the board vote to their next regular meeting on April 4, but it was defeated in a 2-4 decision. His issues included timeline troubles and the lack of reported feedback from parents who attended the March 8 preview night of the curriculum.
“We talk about inclusion and yet, I can give you example after example from my perspective that we are not inclusive at all,” Forcina said. “We can’t say in our philosophical statement that we value parents and turn around and take an action that excludes them.”
Trustees were originally scheduled to approve the curriculum at their March 7 regular meeting, but they voted to instead postpone their vote. A few trustees felt it was unfair to vote at the March 7 meeting, which was the night before the district staff planned to hold their third and final preview night for parents to see the curriculum materials.
After the postponement, some trustees and parents questioned the timing of the vote during a daytime board workshop that started at 9 a.m., instead of the 6 p.m. time when regular board meetings begin.
Parent Heidi Moore on March 7 requested the board to postpone their vote until after the district’s final preview night of the curriculum. During the March 21 workshop, she accused district officials of being deceitful for holding their hearing on the curriculum during a workshop that’s difficult for many parents to attend.
“It’s clear that the district is deceitful, dishonest, and not transparent – they do not value parent and community input,” Moore told the school board.
The mother also raised issues about some of the curriculum’s materials. She said that it teaches students they lack self-control over their bodies, and informs students they don’t need to practice abstinence “because there is always a backup plan.” Moore mentioned the “opt-out” choice that will be given to parents.
“Yes, I know I can opt my kids out of sex ed curriculum, but that doesn’t justify the district cutting parents out of the process in a variety of ways I already mentioned,” she said.
Trustee Michael Vargas, who became the Elk Grove school board’s openly gay member when he was elected last year, defended the curriculum for including information on LGBT (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender) issues. He recalled that his elementary school’s sex education curriculum lacked such information, and he didn’t realize his sexuality until the seventh grade.
“In looking at the curriculum that’s prepared here, I wonder whether I would’ve figured it out sooner if there has been some inclusion in the curriculum,” Vargas said.
He said that Elk Grove Unified’s proposed curriculum is not just about sex education.
“This is relationships, this is consent, this is all the different things around your relationship development – not just with intimate partners, but with friends, peers and all the people you go to school with,” Vargas said. “It helps everybody interact with each other in a more healthy way, and it encourages that interaction among students to ask questions to talk to each other, to learn, which is really why we’re here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.