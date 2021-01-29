The Elk Grove Unified School District board in a 5-1 vote appointed Gina Jamerson to their board’s vacant Trustee Area 4 seat during an online meeting on Jan. 26.
This seat was vacated last month after former Area 4 Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen was sworn into office as Elk Grove’s mayor. Jamerson will now serve the rest of her predecessor’s term until it expires in November 2022. She could then run for that seat in the 2022 election.
“I look forward to working with all of you,” Jamerson told the school board. “I know it will be a learning curve, but I’m ready to start.”
She is a senior communications manager for the Foundation for California Community Colleges, which works to improve community college services.
She noted that her family moved to the Elk Grove school district less than two years ago, but she’s already the chair of Toby Johnson Middle School’s site council.
“I am action-oriented, solutions-based, and equity-minded,” the new trustee said. “I thrive when working in a team; bringing my ability to see an issue from various perspectives and working to find resolutions.”
Jamerson now represents Trustee Area 4, which covers the school district’s western area and includes Elk Grove’s Laguna, East Franklin, and Stonelake communities.
Instead of holding a special election that could cost an estimated $2 million to 4 million to hold in a large school district, the school board decided to appoint an applicant to the vacant seat. The school board previously exercised this option during the past decade. Past appointees include Singh-Allen, who was chosen in 2012, and Nancy Chaires Espinoza in 2015.
Following Singh-Allen’s December move to Elk Grove City Hall, the Trustee Area 4 seat was opened for applicants who live within that area. There were 11 applicants, and a board subcommittee later chose four nominees from that group.
On Jan. 26, the school board interviewed Jamerson along with nominees Khydeeja “K.D.” Alam, Ali Moua, and Kishaun Thorntona.
Alam works as the director of governmental relations for the education organization Advancement Project California. Thorntona has been active with Concerned African American Parents, a group that assists parents and students at Laguna Creek High School.
Moua, an attorney and parent of three district students, last year ran in the Elk Grove City Council’s District 1 race and lost to incumbent Darren Suen.
In August, Moua submitted a letter to Elk Grove Unified officials and called upon them to take action against Singh-Allen for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hmong community. That summer, she publicly alleged that she was harassed by associates of then-Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly and said they were a part of the Hmong family clan system. Ly denied the allegations. Protest demonstrations were held against Singh-Allen throughout her run against Ly for mayor.
In his letter, Moua wrote that Singh-Allen should apologize for her remarks. He also said that the Sacramento County Grand Jury or a third-party could investigate her for potential ethic and education code violations.
The school district responded to Moua’s letter and dismissed his claims as a city election matter.
During the board’s Jan. 26 hearing, Moua told trustees why they should appoint him to the Trustee Area 4 seat. He cited his contributions to the local community such as organizing American Red Cross blood drives, serving as a parent representative at McGarvey Elementary School, and assisting underserved Hmong students.
“I feel that my dedication and commitment to helping our community and our students would be a benefit to the school district board,” Moua told them.
In their interview, board members asked the candidates about their experiences in leadership and education, major issues that impact Elk Grove Unified, and their definitions of inclusion and accountability.
Jamerson noted that she grew up as the child of a teacher and a county school superintendent. She recalled that her parents’ conversations gave her the perspectives of fiscal responsibility and education policy while also hearing how such policies impacted classrooms.
Jamerson later said that the top issue for Elk Grove Unified is the COVID-19 situation and how schools can safely reopen. She also wants the district to focus on how schools can recover after the pandemic; she added that the COVID pandemic “magnified” inequities in many communities.
“While I appreciate the work that has been done in this district, I want to be a part of that continuing solution to ensure that all of our children can reach their fullest potential,” Jamerson said.
After the interviews finished, Board President Beth Albiani asked her colleagues to give a straw poll on their two most favorite candidates. Jamerson and Alam gained the most votes in that poll. Trustee Carmine Forcina then nominated Jamerson for the Trustee Area 4 seat. After Jamerson did not gain a majority vote in the first round of nominations, he renominated her for another round.
The board voted, 5-1, to appoint Jamerson to fill the vacant seat. Trustee Sean Yang voted no after he earlier nominated Moua for the position.
Elk Grove School Superintendent Christopher Hoffman swore Jamerson into office soon after she was appointed to the board.
