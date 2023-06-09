Community members, on June 8, shared their thoughts with the Citizen about the DUI arrest of Elk Grove City Council Member Sergio Robles.
Robles, who was elected to the City Council in last year’s election, represents Council District 4, which is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road. This district continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
On the early morning of Saturday, May 20, Robles was arrested on DUI charges by Elk Grove police officers after they were called to the 5000 block of Elk Grove Boulevard for a welfare check. His blood-alcohol level allegedly exceeded the legal limit of 0.08% or higher.
The officers arrived at the scene after a security guard discovered a parked vehicle with an unresponsive driver in the middle of a parking lot. The driver was identified as Robles.
Robles’ arrest marks the first time that an Elk Grove City Council member has been arrested while serving in office in the city’s 23-year history.
Four days after Robles’ arrest, the City Council addressed his alleged decision to drink and drive, sharing both their disappointment and support for Robles.
Although Robles’ arrest could have resulted in his censuring or an official statement of severe disapproval by the council, that possibility was never mentioned during that meeting. A censure would not have resulted in Robles losing his seat on the council.
Among the city’s residents who spoke about Robles’ arrest with the Citizen on June 8 was Marcos Toregrosa.
“I think we should always be holding our elected officials to account,” he said. “I think they should be comporting themselves (in an) upstanding, forthright manner. It’s also important to note that people are human. People make mistakes.
“So, if this is a recurring issue, this is something that needs to be addressed, as the community needs to come together. I can’t expect perfection from somebody.”
Asked whether he believes the City Council should have censured Robles during their May 24 meeting, Toregrosa mentioned that he is supportive of that action.
Also sharing his thoughts on Robles’ arrest was Elk Grove resident Mike Hickman.
“Well, maybe he was doing something wrong (and) he got arrested, which it happened,” he said. “I don’t know the guy personally, but if he didn’t do it at work, I don’t see what the big deal was.”
Regarding whether the City Council should have censured Robles, Hickman told the Citizen that he believes the possibility should have at least been discussed by the council during their meeting.
“They probably should have done that, but from a personal aspect, it was his own personal life when he did it,” he said. “Looks like he’s paying the price for it and got arrested. He’s going to have to pay some fines, blah, blah, blah. The question is, is he going to do it again? That’s the big question.”
Another Elk Grove resident, Sharie Wilson, told the Citizen that she was glad to learn that Robles was not driving his car when he was arrested.
“If I’m somewhere, I’ll probably sit in my car and sleep, too,” she said. “Let me just sleep this off. I’ll wake up in the morning and I’ll drive home, or if I feel like I can’t (drive), then I’ll call my husband. So, let’s give him some grace.”
Wilson also spoke about whether she believes the council should have censured Robles.
“Again, I think we should give that man some grace,” she said. “Yeah, this is his first time. He was not driving. He wasn’t on the road. He was parked. Let’s give that man some grace.”
Nicole Dunlap noted that she hopes that Robles will not receive any preferential treatment in the handling of his DUI investigation.
“Everyone should be treated the same,” she said. “No special treatment.”
She added that she believes that the council should have censured Robles following his arrest.
Renee Lung-Goodrich responded to learning about Robles’ arrest.
“I guess my initial reaction would be, ‘Oops, that sucks,’” she said. “It could happen to anybody. (It is) unfortunate that he’s in such a position of power, and now he is looked a little bit down upon. It’s unfortunate, but I know a lot of people in a lot of high positions that have also gotten DUIs. So, it’s more common than you think.”
Lung-Goodrich mentioned that she does not believe Robles should be censured.
“He already is feeling embarrassed,” she said. “It’s (not) nice to throw salt in the wounds. I kind of feel like when something happened once, it’s like, shame on you. Be good now.”
While standing alongside Lung-Goodrich, Corina Tonda also addressed Robles’ arrest.
“It’s unfortunate that he made the decision – especially knowing his position – with taking that chance of getting caught,” she said. “I don’t know what his levels were, because it could have been where he just had one drink, and it was just enough that he got behind the wheel and was not drunk. But (being) over the legal limit, it was a poor decision on his part.
“(As) being a public figure, he’s putting his community at risk. It’s really sad. And as far as the censure, he’s already being punished, because he got caught and it’s being publicized, and I’m sure he’s got a hefty fine and it’s on his record. Additional? I guess not. I don’t think it’s necessary, because it’s already out there.”
An Elk Grove resident who identified herself solely as Jackie told the Citizen that she believes that Robles, as a City Council member, should be held “to a higher standard.”
As for whether she believes Robles should be censured, Jackie did not provide a definitive answer.
“There has to be different levels of punishment and whatever that he has to go through,” she said.
