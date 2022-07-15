With the launching of the city’s organic waste program on July 1, several Elk Grove residents spoke to the Citizen this week to share their views on this program.
The organic waste program began through Senate Bill 1383, which requires Californians to separate their food wastes, food-soiled wastes and green wastes into an organics bin.
This program is designed for the collection of such organic wastes as fruit, vegetables, pasta, grains, meat, bones, eggshells, grass clippings and leaves, as well as food-soiled products, including paper napkins, paper plates, pizza boxes, coffee filters, and tea bags.
Through Republic Services, the city is planning to soon provide new colored carts to its residents. The bin colors will be black for garbage, green for organics, and blue for recycling, and the organics bin will be picked up weekly to assist toward avoiding any foul odors, and to limit the attraction of pests.
Kirsten Mobray said that she plans to prepare herself to participate in the program.
“I am not going to have a problem with doing that, but I have not got organized to do it,” she said. “So, as usual, I have been putting the stuff in the disposal – it’s the food that would go into the organics (bin).”
Mobray added that she believes in supporting this program.
“I know it’s really important,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that will take years to really help, including the water situation. But yeah, I’m going to participate. I do have a bucket (for collecting organic waste).
“I had a lot of questions at first, but now I understand what exactly goes in that bin, and it won’t be any problem at all.”
Verna Noyd called the new program “very simple.”
“It’s OK,” she said. “I don’t mind it. It’s very simple. I’m fine with it. I have no issues.”
Rose Barr also described the program as simple.
“People get lazy and they don’t want to separate their stuff,” she said. “You’re going to throw (organics) in the trash anyway. You might as well put it in a separate container. I think (the program is) great, if people will use it. If they don’t use it, it’s not going to do any good.”
Lainie Watson also pondered whether the organic waste program will be sufficiently effective.
“I just wonder if the cost benefit is actually worth it,” she said. “I mean, we’re having to spend a lot of money on new trash cans, and now that they’re collecting their yard waste twice a week our Republic (Services) bills are going up. There’s going to be a lot of waste with the new bins. What good is it really doing?
“I don’t blame the city or Republic (Services). I think the law is stupid.”
John Allert, who moved to Elk Grove about 25 years ago, told the Citizen that he is not supportive of the new program.
“I don’t believe in it,” he said. “We don’t need a new container. If you want to add it to the grass clippings, fine. We already have a container for that. I might do that. Otherwise, no. Also, it’s going to draw rats. We already have enough containers as it is.
“I wish they wouldn’t do it, but hey, you can’t stop it, I guess.”
April Clark mentioned that she is also opposed to the new organic waste program.
“Personal opinion: I just don’t prefer it,” she said. “I don’t like the regulation. I don’t like it getting deep into our business in our homes. I understand the point of it, but we’re gardeners, our family (is) full of gardeners. We already do things with our refuse.”
Clark added that she does not like the concept of collecting food waste in her home.
“It’s going down the garbage disposal,” she said. “It’s easier and it seems the more sane way. I’m trying to clean my kitchen. I’m not trying to keep my food waste still on my counter to attract fruit flies.”
Tony Carlson shared his lone concern about the organics bin.
“It’s going to make a mess out of our bin, because we don’t have a lot of yard scraps, so there’s no grass in the bottom to catch the coffee grounds. So, if they could come up with an insert into the bin.”
Rosie Bullis noted that she feels the new program will create difficulty in her life.
“We’re back to the old way of doing the composting, but I think it’s very confusing for a lot of residents,” she said. “And unfortunately, there isn’t anything we can do about it.
“Obviously, I don’t have a lot of green waste, so this is going to be very difficult for me. I understand that we can buy biodegradable plastic bags that can go in (the bin), but that’s an extra expense for a senior.”
