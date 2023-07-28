Computer crimes investigators from the California Highway Patrol arrested a 66-year-old Elk Grove resident for allegedly possessing thousands of child pornography image.
Michael Anthony Garcia was taken into custody on July 26 after the CHP spent three months investigating him. He was arrested on child pornography possession charges and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The suspect was released on July 27, according to jail records. Garcia’s arraignment is scheduled for July 28 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
The CHP reportedly began focusing on Garcia in April when an investigator from the agency’s Computer Crimes Investigation Unit found an Internet Protocol address in Elk Grove where the user was suspected of downloading and distributing a “significant” amount of material that depicted child sexual abuse.
Investigators later served a search warrant for the residential location of the Internet Protocol address and learned that Garcia lived there alone. The CHP reported that investigators analyzed several computers and storage media from the home and discovered more than 44,000 photographs and videos of children, ages 3-13. Authorities said the amount of child pornography added up to 200 gigabytes in data.
CHP officers on July 26 served an arrested warrant for Garcia on the 8900 block of Vista Campo Way.
“The CHP’s commitment to public safety standards extend beyond the highway,” CHP Deputy Commissioner Troy Lukkes said in a press statement. “Protecting the public from crimes of victimization and investigating those who engage in child exploitation is a top priority for members of our Computer Crimes Investigation Unit.”
