A major rainstorm with an estimated wind gusts of 28 MPH is projected to hit the Elk Grove region during the evening of Jan. 4 and the following morning.
These weather conditions will follow the New Year’s Eve storm that caused levee breaks along the Cosumnes River, flooding in the Wilton community, and the temporary closure of Highway 99, southeast of Elk Grove. Public services and community members are preparing for the challenge.
Before the Jan. 4 storm’s expected arrival, crews working with Reclamation District 800 worked to repair levee damages along the Cosumnes River in the Wilton area.
Significant levee breaks included a spot at the end of Bradley Ranch Road. District trustee and spokesperson Mark Hite told Gail Bullen, a staff writer from the Citizen’s sister paper, The River Valley Times.The district used easement roads to access the levee breaks on private property.
Crews also worked to protect the Wilton Road Bridge and a nearby railroad trestle from large debris in the swift water like fallen trees.
“Our big concern was if the water breached the railroad trestle, it would break loose and extremely damage the Wilton Road Bridge,” Hite said. “That’s why we immediately sprang into action and got Asta Construction to bring in excavators and heavy rock.”
He noted that that the recently fixed Freeman Road levee did not have a break during last weekend’s storm. The district trustee added that downstream from that levee is all riverbanks and are not managed by the district.
Hite told Bullen that the river’s waters has never impacted Highway 99 like it did last weekend. He speculated there wasn’t enough time for the water to percolate into the ground since the water moved so fast.
In Elk Grove, more than 50 people visited the city’s Corporation Yard soon after its sandbag station reopened on Jan. 2. They shoveled sand from a tall pile and filled up bags to protect their homes before a major storm was projected to arrive in two days. Sandbags were limited to local residents and a 10 sandbag per vehicle cap.
Viet Tran and his family picked up 10 bags for their home that neighbors a small creek.
“(Our) backyard has a slope and so I don’t want the water going into my house,” he said.
Station visitor Maura Hill said that her husband was concerned about not being able to drive to his workplace in Galt, due to flooded streets.
“His office is in Galt and so we’re not sure if he could get to the office or if he could get home,” she said. “He might get trapped there.”
Rick Cruz, a Sloughhouse resident of 13 years, said that he experienced a little flooding during the weekend storm.
“You got to be prepared,” he said. “It’s a floodplain and so it’s going to flood.”
Sean Gallagher, the city of Elk Grove’s deputy public works director, told the Citizen that his staff received a fresh shipment of 30 yards of sand, and they expect more for the incoming storm.
“(By) watching the storms and the forecasts, we’ll be offering these events fairly regularly and so hopefully we’ll get a good break in the storms,” he said.
Gallagher added that city public works crews will be “ready to roll” during the approaching storm. He said they received more calls about damages from the strong winds on New Year’s Eve than calls about flooded areas in Elk Grove.
“Most of the drainage infrastructure worked really well, but the rural areas had a lot of standing water,” Gallagher said. “The rain was steady throughout the day, but the system was able to keep up.”
Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told the Citizen that public works crews worked all day and night to address clogged drains, fallen trees, and localized flooding during the holiday weekend.
Last weekend’s weather and flood conditions were severe enough to prompt the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate 1,075 inmates from the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, which neighbors the flood-threatened Point Pleasant area.
“To ensure both short-term and long-term safety, while weighing the risk of the facility’s viability as conditions worsened, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office decided to evacuate all inmates and staff from (Rio Cosumnes) before conditions deteriorated to a point where those at the facility could be left in peril,” sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi said in a press statement.
On Jan. 2, the Wilton Rancheria announced that the flooding caused damages to their ancestral burial grounds that neighbor the Cosumnes River. They seek the public’s help in locating any artifacts or remains from those sites.
“There are hundreds of unmarked Wilton Rancheria ancestral burial sites along the Cosumnes River that date back many generations,” Wilton Rancheria Chair Jesus Tarango said in a press statement. “These are sacred grounds, and we are asking members of the public to please report any sightings of artifacts or remains to the tribe, and to avoid physical contact with any specimens.”
Stories of neighborhood teamwork in Wilton
Bullen contacted several Wilton residents about their experiences with the New Year’s Eve storm. Sacramento County's Office of Emergency Services issued a shelter-in-place order to their community that day.
Patti Keating said that a levee broke next to a neighbor’s horse ranch on Peach Lane. She recalled that water covered five acres of her family’s property, but the flood didn’t reach their house. They then watched as the water grew higher.
“It was amazing, it was so loud,” Keating said about the levee break. “It was like having a rushing river in places it had never been before, and whenever it hit a tree limb, it was like a rapid.”
That night, high winds knocked down one of their large elm trees that then blocked their driveway. Keating’s husband, Jay used his tractor to move the tree the next morning before a few neighbors brought chainsaws to break it down.
Wilton resident Claire Delfino said that her main issue was the storm’s winds that damaged her barn’s roof. She lost electricity for two days.
“Pieces of the metal roof spread everywhere,” Delfino recalled. “It looked like a cyclone hit it.”
Betty Matsui, a Wilton resident of 32 years, said she couldn’t travel on Dillard or Green roads, but the floodwater didn’t reach her home on Green Road.
“In October and November, I was wishing for more rain,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for.”
Jim Hyde, who lives near Dillard Road, said that the heavy runoff flooded about 10 homes in his neighborhood. He mentioned that the sunny weather was “sweet” on New Year’s Day and it enabled neighbors to come out. Hyde said the experience reminded him of his work in handling the 2018 Paradise Fire in Butte County.
“This could be ‘Wilton Strong,’ because we work together to get through this,” he said.
As for his neighbors, Hyde noted, “When you live in the country, you can’t live by yourself. When there is fire, flood, or (bad) weather, you have to help your neighbor. It’s not like living in the city.”
The American Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter for Point Pleasant and Wilton residents at the Wackford Community Center, 9014 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.
Tina Sanders of the American Red Cross told the Citizen that six people took shelter there, as of Jan.2. Her staff is providing bedding and food for them.
“We’re not going anywhere, we’ll be right here,” Sanders said. “We’re expecting this Wednesday’s storm coming in to maybe cause new problems.”
For information on the city of Elk Grove’s sandbag service at its Corporation Yard, visit the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org or its Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/ElkGroveCity.
Readers who have information on Wilton Rancheria artifacts that were swept away by the flood can contact their executive director, Dahlton Brown at dbrown@WiltonRancheria-nsn.gov
River Valley Times staff writer Gail Bullen contributed to this story.
