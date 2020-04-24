The U.S. Census Bureau this week informed the Citizen that Elk Grove is well above the county, state and national average in its residents’ responses to the 2020 U.S. census.
Elk Grove’s response percentage, as of April 20, was 64.8%, compared to 57.4% in Sacramento County, 52.2% statewide, and 51% nationwide.
However, there is a lot more work to be done to obtain details about every resident in the city, noted Jeffrey Enos, deputy regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Los Angeles Region, which covers Elk Grove.
“The residents in Elk Grove are responding in high numbers and that’s a positive thing,” he said.
“We’re not done yet though. Sixty-four and a half percent is a long way from 100%, so those households out there that haven’t responded, we want to encourage them to respond now, so we can have a full count for the city of Elk Grove, and help Sacramento County have a successful census, as well.”
Due to the impacts related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Census Bureau made adjustments to its 2020 census operations.
Enos noted that field data collecting operations have currently been postponed.
“The Census Bureau is working really closely with federal, state and local health officials, making sure we’re following the guidance,” he said. “In order to protect the health and safety of our employees, we have put on hold our field operations until June.”
For the purpose of ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the 2020 census, the Census Bureau is seeking a three-month extension to submit the final apportionment counts.
Through that extension, field data collection and self-responses would continue until Oct. 31, thus allowing apportionment counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021. With that schedule, redistricting data would be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.
Enos stressed the importance of the census.
“Hundreds of billions of dollars every year are distributed to communities across the country based on census counts,” he said. “When individuals aren’t counted, that may impact the funding that goes to the city or the county.
“Local leaders in Elk Grove, in Sacramento County and the state of California make decisions based on census counts. Where do we need new hospitals, where do we need new schools, where do the roads need to be improved (or) expanded?”
Enos mentioned that there are many other uses of census counts, including acquisitions of funding for emergencies such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 census also plays a significant role in city elections in Elk Grove. This November, elections for two Elk Grove City Council seats will use the current district map, which is based on existing 2010 census data.
However, district boundaries will be changed in other future city elections, utilizing 2020 census data.
Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen, who represents District 1, which covers the western Elk Grove communities of Laguna, Stonelake and Laguna West, commented on what the 2020 census means for Elk Grove.
“Many federal programs for health care, housing, schools, roads, transit and more provide funding according to our population,” he said. “Census 2020 is our opportunity to ensure that we receive our fair share of that funding by everyone being counted.
“Our state population also drives the number of House representatives in Congress.”
Suen recently issued a census challenge to his fellow council members. The winner will receive a gift card from the local coffee company, Rescate Coffee.
“It’s just whoever has the most census respondents by May 1 wins,” he said. “Rescate is just one of the treasured locally owned businesses in District 1 of the city that I would like to share with my council colleagues. I just thought this would be a great excuse to introduce them, if they’re not already familiar.
“Since all four districts are hovering around a 60% response rate, perhaps a little friendly competition can push us all to do better.”
For additional information about the 2020 census, including available census taker positions in Elk Grove, visit the website www.2020census.gov.
