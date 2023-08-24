Two Elk Grove campuses were briefly placed on lockdown after a 13-year-old auto theft suspect allegedly tried to flee from officers at a nearby traffic stop during the morning of Aug. 23. Authorities arrested him and detained two other suspects.
The Elk Grove police announced on social media that Joseph Kerr Middle School and the Elk Grove Montessori School on Williamson Drive were placed on a “precautionary lockdown” during the incident.
Kerr Middle School’s principal, Aaron Munoz wrote a letter to his students’ parents and said that the lockdown lasted for about 10 minutes.
“All students and staff are safe, the site was secured, and the school has returned to its normal daily schedule,” he stated in his Aug. 23 letter.
The traffic stop occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the 8500 block of Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that the 13-year-old driver fled on foot from officers. He was detained and booked into juvenile hall on charges of felony evading, possessing a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
