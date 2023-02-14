Video footage of the Feb. 1 incident where officers shot and wounded a homicide suspect in his car was released online on Feb. 10 by the Elk Grove police.
Suspect Devian Lewis was pursued by authorities after he allegedly killed his 18-year-old girlfriend in Rancho Cordova that afternoon.
Officers reportedly opened fire at him during a confrontation on Bruceville Road in Elk Grove when they saw him hold what was believed to be a handgun. The Elk Grove police later released a photograph of a replica gun on his car seat that was covered with shattered glass.
In the police video, Lewis told officers and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies, “I just want to die,” when they removed his shirt and treated his wounds while he was held on the ground.
An officer replied, “You’re not going to die - just keep breathing, man.”
The suspect was hospitalized after being struck by two rounds, the Elk Grove police reported.
No other person was injured in the shooting that took place on a stretch of Bruceville Road that goes through an open field near the Wackford Community and Aquatic Complex. The suspect stopped his car behind several vehicles that were halted on the street.
This incident was recorded by two Elk Grove police body cameras and an Elk Grove patrol car’s dashboard camera. Like other local law enforcement agencies that had officer-involved shootings in the past few years, the Elk Grove police released the footage in a YouTube video.
Lewis is currently in custody with no chance of bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is being charged with murder, police evasion, and drawing an imitation firearm in a threatening manner.
The Elk Grove police’s video details the Feb. 1 incident’s timeline and describes what the officers’ cameras captured. Around 1:15 p.m., Lewis allegedly stabbed Saraiah Acosta and ran her over with his car before fleeing the scene at Ramsgate Way in Rancho Cordova. Later that afternoon, the Fairfield police saw him traveling on Interstate-80 near Fairfield and pursued him, the Elk Grove police video stated.
The suspect entered the Elk Grove area around 4:40 p.m. after he exited Highway 99 at Cosumnes River Boulevard and then drove on southbound Bruceville Road. Elk Grove police officers were notified that he appeared to be armed.
A police dashboard camera filmed Lewis driving down Bruceville Road and dodging a police spike strip that was laid across his lane. Several drivers pulled aside while the suspect weaved through traffic before crashing into a vehicle. After the pursuing officer used his patrol car to pin Lewis’ car against another vehicle, the suspect tried to climb out of his driver’s side door.
Within a few seconds, three officers got out of their cars and opened fire at Lewis. This action caused him to duck for cover in his car while windows shattered around him. He then held up his hands to surrender to them and crawled through his front passenger door.
The Elk Grove police video noted that none of their body camera footage had clear views of Lewis while he was in his car.
This case is now being reviewed by the Elk Grove police’s investigation bureau as well as the agency’s professional standards bureau and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the Elk Grove police announced. As per department policy, the five officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
