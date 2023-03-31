A new California State Assembly bill calls for the statewide ban of law enforcement K9s being used to apprehend suspects and control crowds. Police dogs would instead only be allowed for rescue assignments, and searches for narcotics and explosives.
“A police canine shall not be used in any circumstance to bite,” the bill’s proposed penal code reads.
Introduced last month, Assembly Bill 742 (AB 742) was passed 6-2 by the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee on March 20. This bill then advanced to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for review in a currently unscheduled hearing.
Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson, D-Riverside, co-authored the bill with Assemblymember Ash Kalra, D-San Jose. Jackson described AB 742 as a “turning point” in law enforcement practices. In the bill’s current language, police canines are described as a “violent carryover from America’s dark past,” and stated that such dogs were originally used by slave catchers.
“The use of police canines has inflicted brutal violence and lifelong trauma on Black Americans and communities of color,” Jackson said in a press statement. “This bill marks a turning point in the fight to end this cruel and inhumane practice, and build trust between the police and the communities they serve.”
This bill cited California Department of Justice data that reported that in 2021, 12% of injuries caused by police canines were severe injuries or deaths. AB 742’s authors also state that Black people are more than two times more likely to be subjected to police canine force than any other group.
The bill is also sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the NAACP. In their statement of support, ACLU California Action stated that 186 people were seriously injured by police dogs in California over the past two years, adding that number is higher than people injured by batons or Tasers.
Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, who represents Elk Grove in Senate District 8, declined to comment on AB 742 for this story. Her communications director, Michelle Sherwood explained that the bill is likely to undergo more scrutiny and revisions before it goes for Senate review.
“As such, (Ashby) wants to reserve judgement until it’s front of her,” she said.
District 10 Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, D-Elk Grove, could not be reached for comment, as of press time. She served on the Elk Grove City Council until she was elected to the Assembly last year.
EGPD police chief says bill will take away an important police tool
Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis told the Citizen that AB 742 will remove an important tool for law enforcement. He emphasized that police dogs can be used to de-escalate officers’ intense encounters with suspects.
“We had apprehensions this last year where we had chases, and when the K9s were there, (the suspects) just stopped,” Davis said. “They didn’t want to run, fight, or have a confrontation because the dog was there – the dog doesn’t even have to be deployed.”
He noted that K9 officers are required to give a warning to suspects before they deploy their dogs.
When asked about AB 742’s prohibition of police dogs in crowd control situations, Davis replied that his staff does not use their dogs to control crowds.
The Elk Grove police currently have five active duty K9s while one is undergoing training.
“Ultimately, the dog is a locating tool first and foremost, not with the goal of biting a suspect but to locate them and to reduce the risk to officers and the community,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen.
According to the Elk Grove police’s statistics, Elk Grove K9s were involved in 80 arrests, 54 suspect searches, and 226 deployments last year. Of those deployments, there were 12 suspect bite apprehensions. Davis noted that in 2019, the Elk Grove police deployed K9s in 302 cases and the dogs were involved in five suspect bite apprehensions.
“That’s a pretty low number,” he said about the bite apprehensions in 2019.
During his interview, Davis mentioned the 2017 incident when an armed robber shot and injured Elk Grove police K9 Blu that was deployed to stop him while he ran toward a parked car. Blu was struck twice while his handler, Officer Jason Miller returned fire and gave non-life threatening injuries to the robber and his armed accomplice. The robber was later convicted of attempted murder, robbery, and harming a police K9. Blu was awarded the Purple Heart.
Davis credited Blu for protecting Miller during the confrontation.
“There’s no question that dog taking that round saved the officer’s life,” he said.
Aside from apprehending suspects, Davis said that K9s are also a tool for connecting the police with the public at community events.
“It’s a way to connect kids with animals and officers – animals often bring out the human side in our profession and we love our pets,” he said.
Shaun Rundle, the executive director of the California Peace Officers’ Association, shared his opposition to AB 742 and he also said that the bill would remove an important tool for law enforcement.
“If K9 units are eliminated as a force option for police, California law enforcement agencies will lose a specialized and extremely effective de-escalation tool in the use of force continuum,” he said.
Rundle also explained the value of police K9s being used to search for hidden suspects while also protecting officers and the community.
“When K9s arrive on a scene, just their mere presence often encourages those suspects, who may be hiding, to surrender; and discourages other suspects from fighting or fleeing from officers.”
