Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis spoke to the Citizen this week regarding how the city’s police department plans to utilize an estimated $5 million that is expected to be allocated to the department through Measure E sales tax dollars in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Measure E, the city’s voter-approved sales tax measure, increased Elk Grove’s previous total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75% in April. It is designed to fund community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
The proposed $348 million city budget, which includes Measure E funding allocation plans, will be reviewed by the City Council during their June 14 meeting. The budget must be approved by June 30.
The city estimates that the total Measure E, year-one revenue will be $22.5 million, with 50% of that revenue being received by the city, 30% by the Cosumnes Community Services District, and 20% allocated for the city’s future priority projects reserve.
It is projected that the city will receive about $11.2 million in Measure E tax dollars for the 2023-24 fiscal year, with 42% of those funds expected to be spent on crime reduction and rapid police response.
During his June 6 interview with the Citizen, Davis shared some of the department’s plans for how the police department will use its share of Measure E tax dollars to improve public safety.
The police chief noted that the department will have the opportunity to expand its motor unit by two officers through Measure E funds.
“We’re going to add an additional training officer, we’re getting a recruiting officer,” he said. “Obviously, a recruiter is going to be important for us to fill these positions that we’re going to be trying to staff with the Measure E funding.”
The funding will also allow the department to expand its problem-oriented policing (POP) program, with two officers and a sergeant. POP officers typically handle cases that involve residents’ complaints and quality of life issues.
Davis told the Citizen that the overall goal with its improved POP program will be to have two separate teams – one on the east side of the city and the other on the west side of the city.
“We’ll have enough bodies for them to be specifically assigned to work in, and with the homeowners’ associations and businesses, on each side of the city,” he said. “So, it’s really creating a larger community resources team to get out and to go to those different community meetings, and let the people in those communities get to know their POP officers specifically.”
He added that the POP program also includes homeless outreach services.
“Our POP and our homeless outreach work in conjunction,” Davis said. “So, when I say POP, that’s also homeless outreach. Obviously, (homelessness is) a hot topic for our city, and to ensure that when we find people who are in the position where they’re unhoused, our goal is to provide a service to help them become sufficient again, where they can become housed and get to where they need to be.”
Another Measure E spending plan for the department is expanding mental health support.
“Right now, we’re very fortunate to partner with (the) county of (Sacramento) with a mental health clinician, but our organization and through our city, we’re going to actually have two mental health clinicians that will respond to calls for service for people (who) are in distress,” he said.
“We won’t ever lose them back to the county or any other entity. They will permanently be Elk Grove city employees and such a valuable tool for public safety.”
He emphasized the importance of the department having a mental health clinician riding with a police officer to help people who are in a mentally distressed condition, which in some cases are homeless individuals.
“Once the person that we’re there to help sees we have a clinician, it can change the dynamic,” Davis said. “It now becomes something that is a much more toned-down call.”
He noted that the new sales tax allocation for the department will also result in the hiring of additional dispatchers.
“Dispatchers are kind of one of those things for us that as our city has continued to grow, we haven’t really had an opportunity to expand our dispatch center, which is that first contact with most people in our community, and a really important piece for us to have the staffing in there to ensure that we are answering those calls as fast as we can,” he said.
Davis stressed that a better dispatching system will allow officers to get to people in need within the community in a timely manner.
Measure E funding will also allow the department to add a couple of new patrol officers, he noted. The police chief mentioned that a growing problem in the community is the number of vehicles being parked in places where they should not be parked.
“Whether it’s big rigs or just vehicles maybe parked in neighborhoods on red zones, different areas,” he said. “So, we’re going to have a parking community services officer. That job will be specifically to address all of the calls that we get regarding illegal parking within our city.”
Davis mentioned that the department will have an opportunity to “plug into the community” by working with the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) to expand local youth services.
“(It can) provide a place where kids can have additional things to do,” he said. “Whether it’s before or whether it’s after school or weekends, it’s trying to establish or develop programs that are youth services-oriented – a place where kids can go play essentially. We’re going to partner with our CSD on that.”
Another Measure E-funded plan of the department is to hire a special operations lieutenant. That department employee will oversee various programs that have a lot to do with the K-9 unit and special operations teams, as well as the department’s drone operations and first responders’ program.
Davis also addressed his top priority with the department.
“I would say, in general, (it) is to provide a level of public safety that is unprecedented in our region and in our state,” he said. “Measure E is going to allow us to not just continue to connect and provide a service to our community, but it’s to provide even greater service.
“It will allow us this opportunity to expand our organization at the right levels, over a period of time that meets the growing needs of our community. And so, that is what excites me is that we have a true opportunity to become even greater, even more entrenched within our community.”
