Elk Grove police officers pursued and arrested a 38-year-old suspect who allegedly carried seven, stolen catalytic converters in his car during the early morning of Nov. 25.
Authorities reported they were alerted about the suspect after a witness heard welding noises earlier that morning. They said that it was the sound of the suspect removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Achien Saephan of Sacramento was arrested on charges of evading police, receiving stolen property, possessing burglary tools, removing vehicle parts, and attempting petty theft, according to jail records.
This incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. near the corner of Whitelock Parkway and Lousada Drive in the Laguna Ridge area.
Jason Jimenez, Elk Grove police spokesperson, reported that officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect speeding away. Saephan allegedly refused to pull over and led the police on a pursuit.
Jimenez wrote that the suspect eventually stopped and police detained him. They reportedly found the stolen items and tools suspected to be used for stealing the catalytic converters.
Saephan was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and his bail was set for $50,000.
The Elk Grove police on Facebook thanked community members for their help in the case.
“We couldn’t have done this without you,” they wrote.
