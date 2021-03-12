The Elk Grove city staff on March 3 reported that the city will need 8,263 additional housing units by 2029, according to a projection by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.
Fifty-one percent of that deficiency lies in categories of very low-income to low-income housing.
Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, noted during the city’s March 3 webinar meeting that Elk Grove currently has sufficient sites zoned at appropriate densities for above-moderate- and moderate-income units.
But he added that additional sites will be needed to meet Elk Grove’s objectives for very-low- and low-income units.
Jordan mentioned that the city has identified 43 possible very-low- and low-income sites from its current housing element, and 25 new candidate sites.
“(The candidate sites) are located within the existing city limits, (and) could be designated to accommodate housing to meet the regional housing needs allocation – so for the low- and very-low-income groups,” he said.
Candidate sites include properties at the southeast corner of Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard; the northwest corner of Bond and Waterman roads; and the southeast corner of Lotz Parkway and Bilby Road.
As necessary, the selected sites would be subject to a General Plan land-use amendment and rezoning, in order to meet appropriate zoning designations and density ranges.
The city’s evaluation of its housing needs is part of its continuous efforts to meet its 2021-2029 housing element plan, which is required by the state to be adopted by May 15.
Updated every eight years, the housing element is a portion of the city’s General Plan, which is the fundamental planning document that is used to direct future growth, development and conservation policies in Elk Grove. This document is also designed to reflect the community’s long-range vision.
Through the housing element, the city must identify its goals to meet adequate housing needs for residents of Elk Grove, and designate policies to encourage the production of housing.
The city is also required to show that it has adequate land zoned for various densities that support different types of housing.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services program manager, noted that the city’s housing element goals include the development of housing for special needs groups, the conservation and improvement of existing housing stock, and the preservation of subsidized housing developments for lower-income households.
She also mentioned a need to remove government constraints that would make it more difficult for developers to build housing in Elk Grove.
Bontrager added that the city will be monitoring what housing is constructed in Elk Grove and rezone housing sites to accommodate housing needs.
“We do look at that throughout the housing element period, and if we’re seeing that land is getting developed with projects that are not affordable housing, we will go back in and do some additional rezoning to make sure that we always have the proper pool of land available,” she said.
It was also noted by Bontrager that whenever possible, the city provides financial support to affordable housing developers.
The city projects that the Elk Grove Planning Commission hearing for the housing element will be held on April 1, in preparation to present the same documents to the City Council prior to the May 15 deadline. A special Planning Commission meeting is currently set for April 22 to review details about the noticing periods.
The current target date for the City Council’s hearing on the housing element is May 12.
City staff recommendations will be presented to the Planning Commission prior to its hearing on this item, and the final selection of the sites will be determined by the City Council.
Prior to the presentation of the housing element to the Planning Commission, residents can visit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.