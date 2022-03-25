The Elk Grove Planning Commission on March 17 unanimously approved a conditional use permit and design changes for a rehabilitation and medical services facility on the northeast corner of Lotz and Whitelock parkways.
This skilled nursing facility will provide boarding services for patients that require short-term medical care.
The project, which is located within a 15-acre site, was originally approved by the commission in 2020.
Also approved by the commission at that time was the subdividing of the 15-acre parcel into three parcels, including a 6.1-acre parcel for the development of the skilled nursing facility. The remaining portions of that site are designated for future development.
The commission approved the reduction of this medical services facility from 120 beds to 60 beds, and a reduction of the structure’s size from 71,130 square feet to 59,730 square feet.
The project was initially planned to be a two-story facility. However, the approved, revised version is a single-story project with two patient wings that will be joined by a central, main building. There will be 30 private rooms in each patient wing.
Joseph Daguman, assistant planner with the city of Elk Grove, told the commission that the applicant reevaluated the project “as a result of the pandemic.”
“(It) was (re)evaluated in scope and size,” he said. “The (California) Department of Health Care Access and Information confirmed that general demands and referrals for skilled nursing facilities in the greater Sacramento area declined as a result of the pandemic.”
This agenda item’s staff report noted that modifications will allow the applicant to “meet projected demands while continuing to provide housing and care services to individuals with limitations.”
A patient’s typical stay will generally be less than three weeks, and some patients could require additional rehabilitation time. This care facility will have about 40 employees per shift and three shifts on a rotating basis per day.
The site layout will include 139 parking spaces, of which 53% of that parking area will be shaded.
There will be about four to six small truck deliveries per day to this property for off-site laundry and sterile processing services.
Ambulance service will be used to transport those who will be boarded in this facility. Those trips will almost entirely be of the non-emergency variety, and the ambulances will not use lights or sirens.
According to a presentation of the project to the commission, the applicant noted that on average, the facility will need to make one call per month for ambulance service due to an emergency.
The staff report mentions that the city staff determined that the project’s amendments will result in minimal impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.
Commission Chair George Murphey referred to the applicant’s request for a reduction in the size of the project as unusual.
“We don’t usually see things getting reduced in size,” he said.
Prior to approving the applicant’s requests, Commissioner Suman Singha referred to those requests as “straightforward.”
“It’s a straightforward project in the reduction of the size of the building and the size of the number of patients,” he said.
