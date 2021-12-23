The Elk Grove Planning Commission on Dec. 16 unanimously approved a conditional-use permit amendment for the expansion of the Elk Grove Muslim Center.
This project, which is located near the intersection of Campbell and Elk Grove-Florin roads, features the construction of an 18,470-square-foot community center. Its height will range from 29 feet, 6 inches to 48 feet, 11 inches at the top of its steeple.
The new structure will include prayer halls, a gym, offices, a library and three classrooms. This facility will provide seating for the center’s Sunday school program, which has about 70 students.
Kyra Killingsworth, senior planner for the city of Elk Grove, described some of the details of this future community center.
“It has a variety of roof planes, it has a sense of entryway, articulation, heights, a variety of materials, and the different roof planes help with the mass and bulk,” she said. “It’s also situated at a distance from each property line, so that helps with any kind of concern regarding massive bulk of the building.”
The property is surrounded by existing residential-use land to the south, west and east side, and residential and light industrial properties on its north side.
A 3,000-square-foot modular building is already located on this 7.2-acre site, which has both agricultural-residential and rural-residential land zonings.
That structure is currently used for the center’s youth and educational program, worship services and community events.
Upon the completion of the new community center, the modular building will be used for storing such items as tables and chairs.
Samihullah Tokhi, who was representing the property’s owner at the meeting, stressed the need for a larger building on this property.
“This limit space (of the modular building) also does injustice when we’re attempting to accommodate different groups and programs concurrently,” he said. “Just for an example, our boys’ youth group a few weeks ago wanted to hold a meeting, but couldn’t because we had another lecture going on in the same moment.”
Among the many public speakers who called into the meeting to express their support of this project was local attorney Amar Shergill.
“Most importantly, I support this application and encourage you all to do so, because these are exactly the kind of community partners that we want in Elk Grove,” he said. “They want to expand their facilities over the years. They’ve just been amazing partners in so many community building projects. And it’s wonderful to see that they’re expanding and investing in Elk Grove.”
This project, which is subject to noise limitations of the city’s municipal code, has no plan for outdoor, amplified sounds.
All three of the site’s driveways will be gated. The main driveway will be located off of Elk Grove-Florin Road.
There will be 24 bicycle rack spaces and about 220 automobile parking spaces on the site. The latter number exceeds the required number of parking spaces by 37 spaces. Various types of fencing will be placed around the new building.
Enhancing the project will be landscaping, including the addition of 132 new trees, as well as shrubbery. The site currently has 27 trees, of which two will be removed.
Activities at this community center will include five prayer sessions per day, beginning in the mid-afternoons. Gatherings will range in attendance from 10 to 200 people, with Friday prayers drawing the largest number of people. Peak hours for the center will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday school sessions will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Due to future additional trips in and out of this site, a left turn pocket will be added on Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Killingsworth mentioned that she was informed by the city’s public works department that the left turn pocket meets the minimum requirement for traffic conditions in that area. She noted that it will have the capacity to hold “up to 10 cars.”
Although the site includes a portion of the 100-year floodplain, no structures are planned to be built within that area of the property.
During the commissioners’ deliberation on this hearing item, Commissioner Sergio Robles spoke in support of the project.
“This is what we’re about in the community,” he said. “We’re about culture, we’re about diversity, we’re about being inclusive. So, I like seeing (this project).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.