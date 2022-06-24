With the aid of state funding, Elk Grove is moving forward on a project to have a passenger train station in operation in 2024.
Funding from the state and Senate Bill (SB) 1 – the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 – will soon be used to support Elk Grove area transportation improvements, including the local train station. These projects are assisted through the $700 million state funding package recently released by the California Transportation Commission.
The greatest of those allocations for the Elk Grove area is $11.1 million for the Elk Grove passenger train station.
The station will be constructed just north of Laguna Boulevard, near Dwight Road in the Laguna West area, as part of a project to provide passenger rail service between Sacramento and Stockton. It will include elevators, a parking lot and transit connections.
Partnering on the Valley Rail Sacramento Extension Project are the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (JPA) and the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission.
This project will expand Amtrak San Joaquin and ACE passenger rail services, which include other associated stations.
David Lipari, marketing manager of the San Joaquin JPA, told the Citizen that the Elk Grove station is scheduled to open in 2024.
“We’re anticipating service in late 2024,” he said. “So, the Elk Grove construction starting in 2023 means it will be constructed and ready for service when it begins in 2024.”
He noted that the Elk Grove station project took a different path toward completion than other stations in this expansion program.
“As we were nearing the end of that (environmental) process, it was determined that the (original, Cosumnes River Boulevard, near Interstate 5) location selected in that (environmental impact report) was not going to be an optimal location for the community of Elk Grove,” Lipari said. “So, Elk Grove went through a separate environmental process (that was completed) at the beginning of April.”
The selected site off Laguna Boulevard was environmentally cleared for the construction of the new station, he added.
Lipari said that the $11.1 million state funding allocation will be used for finalizing the design of the Elk Grove station, as well as to cover some right-of-way costs for that station.
The overall cost of the Elk Grove station, from design to construction, will be $42 million, Lipari noted.
“That includes track work in and around the area to make the site ready for passenger service,” he said.
He also mentioned that the project was altogether awarded $505 million for passenger rail extensions from Stockton to the Natomas area of Sacramento. Those extensions include Elk Grove.
Lipari stressed the importance of this rail extension project for Elk Grove.
“(This city) has long desired to have a rail station for the San Joaquin, but now (it) sort of gets the best of both worlds by getting a rail station that serves both ACE and the San Joaquin,” he said.
The opening of the Elk Grove station will mark a return of passenger rail service to Elk Grove, following a longtime absence.
According to a historic context statement and survey report, prepared for the city of Elk Grove by Page & Turnbull in 2012, passenger rail service at the old Elk Grove station continued until 1949, followed by the end of freight service at that station in 1972.
The old station, which was demolished in 1972, was located in the area of today’s Old Town Plaza at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street.
Other local transportation projects receive state funding
Allocated for $1.6 million in state funding is a project to construct two southbound auxiliary lanes, a concrete median barrier, and a storage lane extension on Highway 99 at the southbound Elk Grove Boulevard offramp.
That project also includes the upgrading of five ramp metering systems from Elk Grove Boulevard to south of Calvine Road.
Kristin Parsons, deputy public works director with the city of Elk Grove, told the Citizen that the $1.6 million was allocated to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for this project.
Parson also spoke about the importance of this project, which is being designed and built by Caltrans.
“(This project) will support the city’s congestion management plan,” she said. “It will allow our traffic division to improve timing changes at Elk Grove Boulevard, and that will help reduce congestion along the Elk Grove Boulevard corridor, as well.
“It will all come into play with a lot of the other congestion management improvements that the city is working on, and give us some added flexibility there.”
Angela DaPrato, spokesperson for Caltrans, District 3, noted that the estimated total cost of this project is $25.2 million, and that this effort is “not an SB 1 project.”
Construction on this project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024 and conclude in the winter of 2025, DaPrato noted.
Also benefitting Elk Grove is $504,000 in state funding that was recently allocated for the construction of a Class I bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing for the Laguna Creek Inter-Regional Trail over Highway 99, between Sheldon Road and Bond Road/Laguna Boulevard.
Parsons spoke about the project and its recent funding allocation.
“(The) total project cost is about $10.9 million, and (the) $504,000 is the first piece of grant funding that the city has received,” she said. “The overall project will construct a new Class I bikeway overcrossing at (Highway) 99, it will connect trails on the east side of (Highway) 99, the trails along West Stockton (Boulevard) on the west side of (Highway) 99.
“And right now, (Highway) 99 divides our city. It divides the city of Elk Grove, and this is the biggest barrier connecting the east and west side of our city along the Laguna Creek Inter-Regional Trail system. By removing this barrier, it will link the two sides.”
