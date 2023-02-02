Three Elk Grove police officers shot and wounded a 22-year-old homicide suspect after a vehicle pursuit during the late afternoon of Feb. 1. He was wanted for allegedly murdering his 18-year-old girlfriend in Rancho Cordova that day.
Suspect Devian Lewis was being treated at a local hospital for three gunshot wounds, as of Feb. 2.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the homicide victim, as of press time.
On Feb. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Elk Grove police released more details about the case.
Lewis is accused of stabbing the victim and then running her over with a car at Ramsgate Way in Rancho Cordova. Sacramento Metro Fire personnel arrived at the scene where they pronounced the victim deceased that early afternoon.
Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi reported that detectives interviewed witnesses and determined that Lewis was the suspect.
Around 4:40 p.m., the Elk Grove police were alerted that authorities were chasing the suspect in a vehicle pursuit. Gandhi said that the CHP first pursued Lewis on Interstate-80 near Dixon before he traveled to southbound Highway 99 in Sacramento. Authorities were told that the suspect was armed, he said.
Lewis reportedly exited Highway 99 at westbound Cosumnes River Boulevard, and then drove on southbound Bruceville Road into Elk Grove. Police said that he crashed his car into a vehicle that stopped for a red light at Bruceville Road’s Big Horn Boulevard intersection.
Elk Grove police officers then confronted Lewis in his vehicle at the scene. Authorities reported that three officers opened fire at him after he exited his car and appeared to be holding a firearm. Investigators later found a replica firearm on the front passenger seat, the Elk Grove police reported.
Officers gave Lewis medical aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, authorities said.
Elk Grove police detectives are reviewing video footage recorded by the officers’ body cameras during the incident, the police reported. As per state law, they will release this footage to the public. The release date has not been announced yet.
This officer-involved shooting case is now being investigated by Elk Grove detectives as well as their department’s Professional Standards Bureau and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the Elk Grove police announced. Under Elk Grove police policy, the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.
“The department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed,” the Elk Grove police stated on Feb. 2.
