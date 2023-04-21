Elk Grove nonprofit organizations will once again be seeking donations during the annual Big Day of Giving (BOG) that will be held online on Thursday, May 4.
The Sacramento Region Community Foundation organizes this online, 24-hour fundraiser every May for nonprofits across the Sacramento area. Supporters are invited to use the Big Day’s website to donate funds to their favorite nonprofits.
Representatives of several of this year’s Big Day of Giving nonprofit participants spoke to the Citizen this week about their involvement in this fundraiser.
Marie Jachino, executive director of Elk Grove Food Bank Services, told the Citizen that this nonprofit is seeking funding through the Big Day of Giving to purchase an additional truck for its mobile food delivery programs.
“We have so many mobile pantry programs, and we really need a truck for deliveries and everything,” she said. “We have two school programs now. We’re going to add a third one. Once we get our (American Rescue Plan Act) money, we are going to do a homeless weekly program, a mobile pantry over in the Laguna side (of Elk Grove).
“(The) truck will be used for that (program), as well. So it’s not the big, 24-foot truck that we have or the 18-foot (truck). It will be a smaller one. Nowadays you have to be able to go to people that are homebound or they don’t have transportation to come over here (to the food bank).”
Jim Entrican, of the Elk Grove Historical Society, noted that monetary donations through the Big Day of Giving will help this nonprofit fund its school days at the historic Rhoads School in Elk Grove Regional Park.
“We take kids from schools, and third graders primarily, to the Rhoads School on a field trip day,” he said. “They reenact what the school was like in 1890, and we dress them up in trousers and dresses and hats, bonnets and stuff. They walk with stilts, they play hoops, they play jump rope, they play marbles.”
Entrican mentioned that projects that need funding at the school are fence widening to make its playground area larger, a resurfacing of the school’s floor, repairing lawn damage from a fallen tree, and extending the site’s irrigation system.
The society’s BOG fundraising goal for this year is $8,000.
Also seeking donations through the Big Day of Giving is Project R.I.D.E. – or Riding Instruction Designed for Education – a local therapeutic, recreational horseback-riding program that assists students with disabilities.
Emily Calanchini, community outreach manager of Project R.I.D.E., mentioned that all the funds that this nonprofit will raise through BOG will go toward tuition assistance, scholarships and other portions of its program.
“Kids that are riders that might not be able to afford their tuition to come ride with us, we’ll use the funds from this Big Day of Giving to put towards them and their scholarships,” she said. “So, if they can’t afford (the activities), they will be able to ride here without having to worry about the financial burden of it.”
This nonprofit has a goal to raise at least $30,000 on May 4.
Christine Cuddy, executive director of the Senior Center of Elk Grove, spoke about how this organization’s 2023 BOG funds will be spent.
“We’re buying more equipment, more weights, more yoga mats, more bands and such,” she said. “So, we’re using a lot of it for equipment. It will (also) go to the art projects. We’re hoping to put in a library area. And that’s our goal this year is to get our equipment, get the equipment up, get the library in and keep going with these art projects that we’ve been doing.”
The senior center’s fundraising goal for this year’s Big Day of Giving is $25,000.
Another nonprofit participating in this fundraising day is Chicks in Crisis, which has a mission to “reduce the number of babies and children entering foster care by teaching responsible parenting skills, the importance of education and family size maintenance.”
Marya Cooley, director of operations and marketing strategy for Chicks in Crisis, explained how this nonprofit plans to use its BOG donations.
“We recently acquired our mobile unit and hope to fully stock the van with diapers, wipes, formula, etc.,” she said. “With the addition of our van, we will be able to reach an extra 2,000 people per year. The average client gets $200 worth of items; therefore, we need approximately $400,000 in products to support this increase in clientele.”
Chicks in Crisis has a goal of raising $50,000 on May 4.
For additional information about Big Day of Giving, including how to donate and what other Elk Grove nonprofits are participating in this fundraiser, visit the website, www.BigDayofGiving.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.