Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly on Jan. 13 was invited to speak about the city of Elk Grove and learn about the technological practices of many other cities at a global ‘smart city’ convention in Taipei, Taiwan.
The Smart City Summit and Expo will be held from March 24-27.
“Smart city” approaches focus on using technology and real world, real-time data and communication technology to better serve municipalities.
Smart city objectives are interconnected with sustainability efforts, some of which are practiced in Elk Grove.
At the event, invited governmental and municipal leaders from around the world will share their smart city-related successes and ideas, and establish relationships to create a global network.
Ly told the Citizen why he was invited to attend the summit.
“There is an interest in Elk Grove, because we’re one of the fastest growing cities in the United States,” he said. “The common interest by, I suppose, human beings, inhabitants of the Earth, is that we grow smart.”
Ly added that although he has yet to prepare his talking points for the event, he wants to highlight Elk Grove’s interest in improving the environment.
“Things I think that we are doing in an effort are bike plans, the approach by students in Elk Grove about (banning) Styrofoam,” he said. “These are efforts that I think are worthwhile to share, and the fact that our city government embraces the dialogue with students that are very conscientious of the future.”
Another local feature the mayor commended is the rain garden near the city’s police station.
He stressed the need to reduce carbon emissions through alternative transportation.
“This involves our efforts to try to increase our public transportation use to ultimately bring light rail to Elk Grove,” he said.
Ly said that he wants to return from the summit with some smart city ideas from other leaders from around the world.
“I’m very fortunate to have been invited and have been (offered) a scholarship to go to Taiwan,” he said. “I’m certainly excited. I honestly don’t know what to expect, and I’m just kind of looking forward to seeing some of the global cities share their (smart city-related experiences), and hopefully I can bring these back to Elk Grove.”
