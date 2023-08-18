Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, on behalf of the city of Elk Grove and its City Council, responded to a recent Sacramento County Grand Jury report that is critical of the overall response by jurisdictions throughout the county to its consistently worsening homeless situation.
The investigative report, which provides both findings and recommendations, notes that local government has “failed to respond effectively” to this issue, and that the Grand Jury recommends that the county and its seven incorporated cities, including Elk Grove, form a joint powers authority (JPA) to address homelessness by Dec. 1.
This report – titled “Homeless Should Not Mean Hopeless” – notes that Elk Grove is fortunate to have sufficient funds and staffing to manage its homeless population, which is among the lowest in the county.
While the report mentions that nearly 10,000 unhoused people sleep on county streets every night, the city of Elk Grove has consistently estimated that it has about 100 to 150 homeless people living within its borders at any given time. Elk Grove is the county’s second largest city, with an overall population of more than 178,000 residents.
The regional, Sacramento Steps Forward (SSF)-led Point-in-Time homeless population count conducted in Elk Grove last year tallied 45 unhoused people living in this city. SSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with local, state and federal agencies on the shared goal of ending homelessness.
The Grand Jury report recognizes Elk Grove city leaders’ description of the city’s ongoing efforts to incentivize affordable housing and encourage developers to expand affordable housing as part of the city’s overall plan. But it also notes that the city rejected such a plan: the controversial Oak Rose Apartments project proposed for Elk Grove Boulevard in Old Town Elk Grove.
Both the Elk Grove Planning Commission and the Elk Grove City Council rejected the proposed location of the project, on a 1.2-acre lot at 9252 Elk Grove Blvd., on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for Senate (SB) 35 ministerial review.
SB 35 is a state law that provides for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects.
As a result of the council’s denial, the state sued the city last May, and is seeking injunctive relief to require city officials to approve the project.
Singh-Allen provided the city’s responses to the Grand Jury’s findings and recommendations in a letter, dated Aug. 10 and addressed to Sacramento Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Bowman.
That letter also includes a general statement, noting that the city currently “funds or operates a range of options designed to prevent, respond to and end homelessness,” such as outreach and navigation services, transitional housing, motel vouchers, move-in cost assistance, landlord incentives, and connections to permanent housing.
The statement also mentions that, to date this year, 107 affordable housing units opened in Elk Grove, and another 770 such units will be under construction by the end of this year.
Regarding the Grand Jury’s finding that there is no cooperative, collaborated and coordinated effort among the county’s eight governments to create comprehensive solutions to this shared problem, Singh-Allen wrote that the city partially agrees with this finding.
That response notes that while there is not one single entity making all decisions pertaining to homeless policy and/or funding for the county, many of its jurisdictions, including Elk Grove, are collaborating on comprehensive solutions.
Elk Grove, as well as the cities of Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and Citrus Heights and the county, are represented on the 30-plus member Sacramento Continuum of Care Board, which addresses critical issues related to homelessness through a coordinated community-based process promoting the communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness.
Additionally, Elk Grove has collaborated with the county and Sacramento Steps Forward regarding policies and strategies, and the locating and funding of projects and programs.
As for the Grand Jury’s recommendation that the county and its seven incorporated cities establish a JPA to address homelessness by Dec. 1, the city responded that the “recommendation requires further analysis.”
“The city respectfully believes that major structural changes to the homeless response system would be best considered by those jurisdictions with a greater number of their residents facing unsheltered homelessness,” notes the letter.
The Grand Jury also recommended that the proposed JPA develop and manage a comprehensive, strategic plan to address homelessness throughout the county by July 1, 2024.
In response, the city expressed its belief that such future planning efforts should be assembled from the Sacramento Local Homeless Action Plan (LHAP) that was developed last year by Sacramento Steps Forward. That plan continues through June 2025.
It is the city’s intention, notes its letter to Bowman, to work with Sacramento Steps Forward this year to “determine how to incorporate Elk Grove’s goals, funded programs, and outcomes into the LHAP, to allow for a more complete picture of what is happening regionally.”
It is noted in the letter that the city of Elk Grove currently does not believe the county should be devoting substantial staff funding to negotiate a formalized, county-city partnership agreement, given that less than 1% of the region’s homeless population reside in Elk Grove and the city’s “substantial local financial resources.”
