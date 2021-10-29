Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the Citizen that she has a goal of visiting 100 small businesses in the city to make sure their owners are aware of the Elk Grove COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant Program.
Through the approval of the Elk Grove City Council, Elk Grove businesses can apply for grants ranging from $500 to $15,000.
This available funding, which totals $4 million, was made available through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act.
Singh-Allen described her “boots on the ground” effort to share details about this grant funding with local business owners.
“I don’t want to be in a situation where the city was over a year ago where there was leftover (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding,” she said. “We don’t want to be in a position to have a penny left (with) this. This is meant for our small businesses, and they need to receive every dime of that money.”
Singh-Allen mentioned that she has spent the past two weeks visiting about 60 businesses, and she intends to visit about 40 additional businesses to reach her personal goal of speaking to the owners of 100 businesses before Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. – the deadline for applying for funding through this grant.
Singh-Allen recalled establishing the city’s COVID-19 Response, Recovery and Resiliency Task Force earlier this year.
The group, which was headed by Singh-Allen and Council Member Darren Suen, was formed with 16 people representing local business, labor and nonprofits.
“Small businesses are the backbone of not only Elk Grove, but local economies in cities throughout the country,” she said. “One of the things that the economic recovery task force looked at was how to increase efforts to make sure that our small business community was made aware of not only different programs, but other resources that they didn’t necessarily have access to.”
As part of the effort to spread the word about the current grant program, more than 4,000 businesses were sent details about that opportunity through direct mailing. Fliers were printed in six different languages, and include contact information for grant application assistance and other related questions.
Information about the grant program is also shared through local events, such as the NeighborGood Market.
Singh-Allen noted that the outreach effort is also aided by partnerships with nonprofits and other organizations.
“(They) are great ambassadors for not only socioeconomic, but our different ethnic groups,” she said. “So, we reached out to different folks within the African American business community, our Hispanic outreach community, our faith-based organizations and other nonprofits.”
Assisting in the “boots on the ground” portion of this outreach program are volunteers from the task force and the Elk Grove Volunteers in Police Service.
Singh-Allen said that restaurants, coffee shops and hair and nail salons have been among the types of businesses that have been impacted the most during the pandemic.
“They’ve had to endure the various stages of quarantining and closures,” she said. “(They have) been the hardest hit industries. So, I have really made it a point to visit a lot of them.”
Singh-Allen added that during her outreach at local businesses, she both shares details about the current grant and listens to the business owners’ other concerns.
“Some are doing well, some are still suffering,” she said. “(There is) the severe labor shortage. Hearing from pretty much all of them, the labor shortage is a real, real problem and a concern.
“Some of them have had to alter the timing of their operations and maybe even the days, because of the labor shortage.”
Singh-Allen described the Elk Grove COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant Program as offering a “tremendous opportunity.”
“We can’t make them whole, but it will certainly go towards providing much needed relief,” she said.
For additional information or to apply for this grant program, visit the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
