Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen referred to the city of Elk Grove’s participation in the 51st annual Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce-led “Cap to Cap” program in Washington, D.C. as “very successful.”
Cap to Cap provides city and regional leaders with opportunities to work toward securing funding and resources for high-priority projects in the region, and raise local concerns to officials at the national level. This year’s Cap to Cap was held from April 22-26.
Topics addressed at Cap to Cap included civic amenities, community and economic development, land use, and transportation.
Singh-Allen stressed the importance of approaching these issues through a regional approach.
“Regionalism helps all cities,” she said. “Many policies require a holistic approach like transportation, air quality, workforce development, and more. These don’t begin and end at city limits.”
Others participating in Cap to Cap from Elk Grove included Elk Grove City Council members Rod Brewer, Darren Suen and Sergio Robles; City Manager Jason Behrmann; and the city’s Economic Development Director Darrell Doan.
Singh-Allen mentioned that Cap to Cap was also attended by representatives of the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), which operates the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
“CSD (representatives) focused on regional federal programs, emerging technology, and first-responder safety,” she said. “They also had the opportunity to have conversations regarding ambulance patient offload – ‘wall time’ – and patient care. CSD is an integral partner for the city.”
As the city of Elk Grove continues its pursuit of one day having Sacramento Regional Transit District’s (SacRT) light rail extend into Elk Grove, Singh-Allen joined a Cap to Cap team that included SacRT CEO and general manager Henry Li.
“We met with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) administrator Nuria Fernandez and her staff,” she said. “We shared priority projects. I discussed bringing light rail to Elk Grove.
“Last week, we were informed that SacRT was awarded $45 million from FTA for light rail car replacement. Advocacy works. The grant comes through the fiscal year 2022-23 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program, and will allow 16 new, low-floor light rail vehicles. SacRT was the only FTA Region 9 recipient of this competitive grant.”
Singh-Allen mentioned that during her time in Washington, D.C., she met with U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, whose District 7 includes Elk Grove, and former District 7 representative, U.S. Rep Ami Bera, who now represents congressional District 6, which covers north Sacramento County.
“(Meeting with Matsui and Bera) was an opportunity to thank them for supporting our city’s needs and future funding,” she said.
Among that support, Singh-Allen noted, was $4.52 million in federal funding, which included $2 million for the Laguna Creek Inter-Regional Trail Crossing at Highway 99. Both Bera and Matsui actively worked to advance that request, which will allow for an alternative transportation option and the connection of neighborhoods to the east and west of Highway 99.
The secured funding additionally includes $2 million that was advanced by Bera for the second phase of the city’s Old Town Elk Grove Streetscape Project, which is designed to revitalize the area’s streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure.
The yearlong Phase 1 of the project was performed along Elk Grove Boulevard, between the railroad tracks and School Street.
Phase 2 of the project, a $6.3 million endeavor, calls for streetscape and infrastructure improvements within a 2,400-foot section of the boulevard, between School Street and Waterman Road.
Bera also helped advance a request for $520,000 for police department communications center renovations. That funding is designated for upgrades and integration on the city’s Real-Time Information Center into the communications and dispatch center.
Singh-Allen acknowledged efforts by Matsui to advance three of the city’s project priorities – totaling $5.2 million – to the House Committee on Appropriations for federal funding considerations within the fiscal year 2024.
The mayor identified those proposals as including $3.1 million for the Zero Emission Vehicle Municipal Infrastructure Project, $1.4 million for the Bruceville Walkability Improvement Project, and $714,740 for the Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention Program.
“The city likely will not know the outcome of the fiscal year 2024 funding requests until Congress passes the federal budget (at the) end of this year,” Singh-Allen said.
As for a unique project of interest that was introduced at Cap to Cap that could be incorporated in various places in Elk Grove, Singh-Allen mentioned the concept of utilizing commercial building rooftops as public spaces.
“The civic amenities teams toured rooftops as amenities to consider for dining, lounging,” she said. “They bring added value to buildings being underutilized.
“As we develop Project Elevate (the city’s future, high-end, mixed-use development project at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards) by creating an urban project within a suburban environment, the various buildings that were included in tours are ideas that can potentially be incorporated into a mixed-use destination.”
