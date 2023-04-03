Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen delivered the 23rd annual State of the City address at the District56 center on March 31. This was her third such address since she was first elected mayor in 2020. She is currently serving her second two-year term.
During her recent address, Singh-Allen took her audience on a “virtual road trip,” pointing out accomplishments through completed projects, and future developments and possibilities for the city.
As for the state of the city, she noted that Elk Grove has “come a long way in the last year.”
She drew attention to last November’s election, including the voters’ approval of Measure E – the citywide tax measure that was approved by 54% of Elk Grove’s voters.
That increased tax, which raised the city’s total tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75% on April 1, could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services.
Singh-Allen mentioned that the additional tax revenue will “add new funding for people, projects and services to support a better quality of life.”
The mayor stressed that Elk Grove is doing its part to address the state’s housing crisis.
“While the market continues to spur construction of single-family homes, the city has actively engaged with developers of affordable housing projects to help address local needs and fulfill state-mandated housing allocations,” she said.
Although Elk Grove has a low number of homeless residents, compared to nearby jurisdictions, Singh-Allen mentioned that Elk Grove will not rest on its laurels. She noted that Elk Grove has an average of 100 to 150 unhoused individuals at any given time.
“Homelessness continues to plague our state and our region,” Singh-Allen said. “A problem this big takes time and tenacity to address.”
The mayor pointed out that that 29 homeless Elk Grove households – a minimum of 46 people – moved to permanent housing in 2022.
Singh-Allen noted that Elk Grove is “driven to succeed in 2023.”
“We are driven to be smarter, driven to work harder, and driven to be better every day,” she said.
Her speech included the current news that a day earlier, the city learned that UC Davis Health completed its purchase of 20 acres at Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive, near District56, to expand their outpatient services.
“We are excited about this news and appreciate your investment in our future,” Singh-Allen said.
She acknowledged the many tools of technology that are available in today’s world, and mentioned a desire to expand broadband access for residents and businesses.
Technology also played a role with the police department, she noted.
Benefitting the department are its real-time information center and unmanned air systems, which are utilized to find missing persons, assess storm conditions, and locate suspects.
“Their data collection and reporting systems are tracking important trends like the 26% drop in violent crime and a 15% decrease in property crime last year,” she said.
Also showing signs of success, the mayor noted, was the city drainage system, which she said did well in handling the storm that ushered in 2023.
“Because we were well prepared, we were able to support evacuees from other parts of the county in their time of need,” she said. “Our preparations started weeks, months and even years in advance.”
Among the more noteworthy projects in the city is the current construction of Kubota Tractor Corporation’s Western Distribution Center.
“Kubota is big business and this $60 million project will generate more than 125 jobs when it opens later this year,” Singh-Allen said. “We are excited to have them join our community and we believe that their presence here will be a catalyst for attracting other companies to the southeast industrial area.”
Another significant project in this city is the project to relocate the Elk Grove Library from Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road to the former Rite Aid drugstore building at Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road.
The new library, which will be more than twice the size of the current library, was made possible through more than $7 million in state grants. Singh-Allen announced that the new library is expected to open in 2025.
Also significant, she noted, is the continued work to revitalize other parts of Old Town Elk Grove, including Phase 2 of the Elk Grove Boulevard streetscape improvements, from School Street to Waterman Road.
“We’re moving utilities underground, adding new planting strips, repairing the pavement and adding new sidewalks and bike lanes,” she said. “Construction on this project is expected to begin in 2025.”
On the topic of traffic and transportation, Singh-Allen recognized the city’s partnership with the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission to have a rail station constructed on Dwight Road.
This station, which is scheduled to open in 2026, will provide passenger rail service between Bakersfield and San Jose.
Singh-Allen also mentioned the efforts to improve the city’s trail system, the interchange project plan at Highway 99 and Whitelock Parkway to reduce traffic congestion, and the miles of asphalt that have been laid for the city’s future Capital SouthEast Connector, which will link the southern area of Sacramento County to the Silva Valley Parkway interchange in El Dorado County to the east. It will serve as a connection between Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Folsom.
She also acknowledged the completion, six months ago, of a major stretch of the Fix I-5 project that added high-occupancy vehicle lanes from Pocket Road to Elk Grove Boulevard.
Singh-Allen additionally shared her thoughts on two transformational projects: Project Elevate and the proposed relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove.
Project Elevate is a high-end, mixed-use development that is planned for construction on a 20-acre, city-owned site at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards.
The city is currently working with the project’s developer, Hines Interests Limited Partnership, to refine a vision to include apartments, restaurants, retail and office spaces, and a hotel.
The site for the proposed zoo is in south Elk Grove, off Highway 99 at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
If approved, the zoo could be constructed and opened in 2027.
“Final City Council consideration is still a year or more away, but we remain committed to exploring the possibilities and the benefits that this project could present to our city and the region,” Singh-Allen said.
