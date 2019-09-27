The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival, one of the city’s most anticipated annual events, has reached a milestone: its 25th festival.
Jon Hunt, a veteran giant pumpkin grower who proposed the idea for the event to the Citizen in 1994, recalled the process to create the event.
“Originally, we were going to the Nut Tree (in Vacaville for their giant pumpkin weigh-off competition),” he said. “We wanted to develop a new weigh-off in Elk Grove (among) local growers.
“I went over to Deric (Rothe, the Citizen’s managing editor at that time) and found out that he liked to grow (giant) pumpkins. So, we talked about it and thought that we should go to the (Elk Grove) Chamber of Commerce.”
Hunt noted that the idea for the event was soon afterward presented to Elaine Wright, who was then serving as the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s president.
Wright suggested that the idea be proposed to the Elk Grove Community Services District (CSD) – today’s Cosumnes Community Services District – which operates Elk Grove’s parks system.
Hunt, who grew his first giant pumpkin in Elk Grove in 1992, said that the timing for that proposal was ideal, since the CSD was then seeking to establish an annual fall event.
Although the CSD board voted in favor of the proposal, Hunt mentioned that it took two presentations to the board to obtain that approval.
“They didn’t have (a sufficient number of) members to be able to vote,” he said. “A couple weeks later, we went back and pitched our idea again and got voted for it. We were looking for funding, and a couple of (CSD board members) wrote personal checks to help for mailing and to get the process off the ground.
“So, we (worked with) the CSD and then by the following year, which was (1995), we started it up and got it running.”
Hunt said there were many community members who assisted in presenting the first edition of the festival.
He also named Zach Jones, a CSD parks employee, as a key player in establishing the festival, and he recognized Wright for her strong interest in the event.
“(Jones) lived and breathed the festival, and getting it off the ground,” he said. “And Elaine was passionate about it. In fact, she still is. It’s in her blood.”
The festival debuted as a one-day event, preceded the previous evening by a country dinner-dance, which was attended by the growers and their families.
Originally called the Elk Grove Community Harvest Festival, the event drew about 200 people to Elk Grove Regional Park on Oct. 28, 1995. The event, which now spreads throughout the park, was initially centralized in the area of the historic Rhoads Schoolhouse.
In her report on the inaugural year of the festival, Janell Deter Bekauri, the Citizen’s editor at that time, mentioned the event’s original activities.
“Festivalgoers were treated to giant pumpkins, fancy scarecrows, carnival games, a petting zoo and live music,” she wrote.
Hunt added that the festival also included a pancake breakfast, which would officially begin the one-day event.
It was also reported in the Citizen, regarding the first festival, that a pygmy goat was “the hit of the petting zoo,” and the winning pumpkin, which was entered by Susan Hayes, weighed 368 pounds.
Hunt told the Citizen that, because of his experience as a giant pumpkin grower, he chose not to compete in the Elk Grove weigh-off for several years to give others better odds of winning.
He also noted that more people had opportunities to win a prize in the local weigh-off, since it was presented as a local competition.
“Our pumpkins just wouldn’t get as big as the (giant pumpkins) in Napa, and along the coast and in Oregon and Washington,” he said. “Oregon and Washington were just coming down and dominating that weigh-off for years.
“We thought it would be a good idea to get a small weigh-off going, so that we could compete amongst ourselves, because we could not compete at all with those growers coming down from the Pacific Northwest.”
Another emphasis of the festival was to bring the community together, Hunt recalled.
“(Old) Elk Grove and Laguna were kind of separated,” he said. “What we wanted to do was always include Laguna into our community of Elk Grove. So, that’s why we called it the Elk Grove Community Harvest Festival. (It was the joining) of the farm-ag piece on the (old) Elk Grove side and more of the ‘city’ and suburbia on the Laguna side.”
Rothe told the Citizen last week that he, like Hunt, has a fascination with giant pumpkins that dates back to 1992.
It was in that year that Rothe visited the pumpkin weigh-off at the Nut Tree restaurant and road stop, and witnessed the breaking of a world record through an 827-pound pumpkin that was grown by Joel Holland of Pullayup, Wash. The first-place prize money for the pumpkin was $5,000.
Impressed by this gigantic pumpkin, Rothe, in his column published in the Oct. 6, 1993 edition of the Citizen, admitted that a conversation he had struck up with Holland led to him becoming a “gourdoholic.”
Holland gave him some tips on giant pumpkin growing and the address of a seed grower in New York. Rothe wrote that he paid $17 for that grower to send him two “magic seeds.”
Rothe recalled meeting Hunt after he grew a more than 200-pound pumpkin in his south Sacramento backyard, only to learn that Hunt was growing 500 pounders.
“We offered some free seeds (to the public) and decided to have a contest,” he noted.
“It was something to do to have fun to promote the community. Elk Grove has grown like crazy since then.”
Jones shared how the festival expanded to a two-day event.
“For many years, we went for one day,” he said. “We just weighed off (pumpkins) on Saturday. Then a few years in of just doing a one-day weigh-off, we said, ‘You know, all the stuff we’re renting – bathrooms, staging, fencing – we (are) renting on a weekend rate.’ We were paying for two days anyway, so we expanded to two days.”
Jones added that after a few years of weighing pumpkins with no affiliation to an official pumpkin weighing organization, Elk Grove became a site of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, or GPC.
“They only had one weigh-off per state,” he said. “The (GPC sanctioned weigh-off in California) was at the Nut Tree, and then the Nut Tree closed down. So, the giant pumpkin growers that went there came to our event and said, ‘Would you be interested in being the GPC site for California?’”
Jones said that the offer was accepted and the Elk Grove festival has since been an official GPC weigh-off site.
Elk Grove and Half Moon Bay are currently California’s largest pumpkin weigh-off sites.
Since that time, the event has lost and added other events, and includes many business and vendor booths.
Among the various popular events that have been added is the pumpkin regatta, in which competitors paddle to a finish line in hollowed out, giant pumpkin boats.
Wright told the Citizen last week that she won fifth place with a 101-pound pumpkin entry in the second year of the festival in 1996.
She added that she didn’t fare as well the following year, when her pumpkin was too small to be accepted into the weigh-off.
“It ended up winning the prettiest pumpkin (award),” she said. “It was a pretty pumpkin.”
Wright emphasized one thing about the festival.
“It’s always been noted as a family event, and that really encourages people to bring the kids,” she said. “And then the CSD started bringing the kids’ games, and then more food vendors came. And then somebody knew somebody that could carve pumpkins and then he came and carved pumpkins.”
Fred Bremerman, who worked for the CSD at that time and hired Jones to work for that agency, also commented on the growth of the festival.
“We had no idea that this was going to be a major community event at the time,” he said. “What we knew is it was fun for families and gave people an enjoyable (fall event).
“It wasn’t the city of Elk Grove back then. It was just Elk Grove. So, we thought we were doing great things for the growing community. It turned out it was.”
Also reflecting on the growth of the festival since its inception a quarter-century ago, Hunt said that he has enjoyed observing its progression.
“It’s been fun to watch it grow over the years, and just be really self sufficient,” he said. “It’s well attended, well organized. It’s a fantastic event.”
