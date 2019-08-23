A 40-year-old man allegedly telephoned a bomb threat to the Elk Grove Ford dealership on Aug. 17. The Elk Grove police announced on Aug. 20 they arrested the suspect after detectives connected the suspect to the telephone used to call the business. Explosives were not found at the Elk Grove Auto Mall dealership, the police reported.
Erik Schiecke of Sacramento was arrested on charges of making a false report of planting a bomb.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the threat was recorded in the dealership’s general voicemail during an off-business hour. The Ford staff notified the police who then had the business evacuated while they searched for explosives. No suspicious objects were found.
Schiecke was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he remains on a $60,000 bond. His next hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 at the Sacramento Superior Court, as of press time.
Schiecke was previously convicted of vandalism in 2017 at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to court records.
