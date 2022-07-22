Elk Grove Food Bank Executive Director Marie Jachino this week told the Citizen that the food bank is only a month away from having to buy its own food.
“We are going to have to start paying for the food,” she said. “We’re not getting the donations as much from the grocery stores, we’re not getting the donations we have in the past.”
Jachino added that the food bank’s decline in donations is further challenging for this nonprofit due to the rapidly increasing number of its new clients.
“We’re having a hard time meeting the demand and have long lines throughout the entire day,” she said. “At the end of last week, we were running out of food. We’re seeing 100 households a day and that doesn’t include all the people in the households. We normally (used to) see 30 people a day. We’re breaking records like we’ve never seen before, and these are people from all walks of life.”
Jachino noted that due to economic inflation and other factors that have left the food bank’s normally stocked shelves either empty or containing less food, the number of new food bank clients will grow significantly.
“It’s unavoidable with the inflation, and I don’t anticipate that going away anytime soon,” she said. “I think they kind of underplay the (anticipated) recession, but we’re seeing a recession right now at the food bank. The numbers are staggering. I really refer to it as a hunger crisis, because I’ve never seen it like this before.”
Among the grocery items that Jachino is concerned about is meat.
“Meat prices are just really exorbitant, and people count on having meat for the protein,” she said. “But everything (at grocery stores) has gone up at least $1 across the board. And then produce prices, dairy products.”
Other factors affecting the food bank are rising costs in housing, gasoline and utilities, Jachino noted.
“Gas and rent (costs are high), and a lot of our clients have been notified that their rent is going to be increased now that the (rent) moratorium is off,” she said. “And any kind of expense on a house has gone up. Utilities, just everything has gone up. People are having just a really difficult time surviving, and that’s not an understatement.”
While seniors, homeless and unemployed people continue to struggle, the food bank has also experienced an increase in the number of employed people it is serving as a result of inflation.
“It’s really a sad situation that we’re all facing right now,” Jachino said. “I just think this is going to continue for years to come.”
Valerie Erwin, community outreach manager, spoke about the sudden surge in the food bank’s new clients due to inflation.
“Prior to May, we were averaging just a little over 10,000 food clients a month,” she said. “Just in the last two months we’re up to over 13,000 a month. So, (inflation has) had a horrendous impact on what we’re doing.”
Erwin added that this increase in food bank clients is a greater concern than the large increase that the food bank experienced with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The thing that I think is so scary is that we saw this huge surge during COVID(-19), but there were safety nets in place,” she said. “There was unemployment insurance for folks that were becoming unemployed, and there were stimulus checks and there were rent moratoriums and eviction moratoriums. We don’t have any of those safeguards in place right now.”
Erwin mentioned that she thought the worst of the food bank’s surge in new customers would have been during the early part of the pandemic, but that the current inflation proved her wrong.
“The last huge monster with COVID(-19) felt like we all understood it,” she said. “We were all rowing in the same direction. I certainly can’t imagine how I would have navigated this when I had a young family and when I was in the beginning stages of my career. It feels a little dire to me.”
Erwin also commented on the rise in fuel costs at gas stations, and noted that relief will likely not come to consumers for months.
“There’s going to be some relief, at least in the state of California, but we probably won’t see that until October or November,” she said. “You can’t hold out on a promise for a couple hundred bucks until then.”
Price shock at grocery stores is a common experience for Erwin, she noted.
“A can of soup was $4.19 (during one of her recent visits to a grocery store),” she said. “(The same soup cost) 99 cents a year ago.”
Joe Guerrero, a nine-year volunteer at the food bank, told the Citizen that adding to the food bank’s struggles is a recent increase in the number of refugees that are being served by this nonprofit.
“The numbers are just growing,” he said. “I mean’ it’s like one just after the other. Today, we just had four come in, four different families and none of them spoke English. (During a recent two-day period), we had a total of 15 come in. That’s an awful lot just for two days.”
With the food bank’s current challenges, Jachino made a request to the community for additional assistance.
“We need more funding,” she said. “We worry how we’re going to keep up with the demand. It is a huge concern when you are a nonprofit and you depend on donations. I think this is a great time to let people know that there is a hunger crisis. (People can give) donations; monetary, food, do a food drive.”
To provide assistance to the Elk Grove Food Bank, call (916) 685-8453 or visit the website, www.ElkGroveFoodBank.org.
