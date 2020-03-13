Marie Jachino, executive director of the Elk Grove Food Bank, this week told the Citizen that the food bank is still seeking a new facility after two disappointing attempts.
Eight months ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the $214.8 billion state budget, which included $4 million in funding for a permanent home for the local food bank. The nonprofit outgrew its current site at Dino Drive. The food bank currently uses that warehouse space under a month-to-month arrangement.
Spearheading the $4 million in funding for the food bank was Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove.
Jachino described the first of the food bank’s efforts to relocate to a permanent home. One attempt was to purchase the Masonic Lodge on Waterman Road.
“We had an opportunity to purchase the Masonic Lodge, and unfortunately, we weren’t in the right zone,” she said. “They wanted to sell it to us, but we weren’t able to get it rezoned, because it was next to a subdivision.”
Jachino added that the food bank spent several months attempting to get the property zoning changed.
“I have to admit it was very disappointing that we weren’t in the right zoning, because it would have been ideal for us, but it just wasn’t available to be rezoned,” she said.
The food bank’s discussions regarding a potential move to the Masonic building site date back to May 2019, before the announcement was made that $4 million would be available for a permanent home for the food bank.
Among the benefits of that site for the food bank, Jachino noted, is its location on the east side of Elk Grove.
“We want to stay on the east side,” she said. “Most of our clients that walk to the food bank are here in the 95624 (zip code). It was a perfect fit.
“It was three acres, and the existing building would just have needed some tenant improvements. So, we would have just (needed) to build a warehouse.”
Also important with that location was its cost, which Jachino referred to as a “perfect financial fit.”
In another attempt to acquire a new facility, the food bank sent a letter of intent to purchase a 1.3-acre piece of property on Kent Street in Old Town. The site includes a 4,000-square-foot existing building, which would have required tenant improvements.
The food bank, in the event it acquired that property, would also have had a 12,000-square-foot warehouse built on the site.
Jachino told the Citizen on March 9 that the owners informed her earlier that day that the offer had been declined.
“It was just under $1 million we offered, and I’m not even sure if that’s the reason they rejected the offer,” she said.
The only other land that is currently being presented for a new food bank home is a property on Elkmont Way.
At $4.4 million, the cost of that property exceeds how much money the food bank is willing to pay for a new home, Jachino noted.
“We can’t put ourselves in that kind of a situation,” she said. “We wouldn’t be able to be self-sustainable. We would have to take out a loan.”
Jachino mentioned that she was never under the impression that finding a new site for the food bank would be a simple process.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to find a new location, because so many people don’t want a food bank in their area,” she said.
Also challenging for the food bank is that they have yet to receive their $4 million check from the state, Jachino noted.
“It’s actually been quite a struggle, but it’s finally in the (works) and the check should be here probably this week or next week,” she said.
The food bank now has until June 30, 2021 to spend its state funding or forfeit that money. However, Jachino hopes that the food bank can obtain an extension.
“We’re hoping to get an extension to Dec. 31, 2021, because we haven’t received the $4 million in the time frame that was originally put into the agreement,” she said.
Asked at what point she might feel desperate about the food bank’s inability to purchase a permanent home before the $4 million is permanently unavailable, she noted that the moment already arrived.
“I’m feeling desperate right now,” she said. “Everybody tells me to be optimistic and I have been. I didn’t realize it was going to be so difficult to get the money, I didn’t realize that there are so limited places to have a location in Elk Grove.”
Jachino added that the food bank’s struggles also include its inability to afford having all new buildings constructed on a site.
“To build from the ground up is going to be more than the $4 million,” she said. “The permitting, the sidewalks, there might be underground utilities. There’s a whole lot that goes into from ground up. I’ve been told that it would probably take between $5 (million) and $6 million to build from the ground up.
“We wouldn’t want a mortgage. We wouldn’t be able to be self-sustainable. We’re seeing more and more new people coming to the food bank each day and those numbers continue to grow.”
With the food bank’s deadline approaching closer every day, Jachino called for the community’s help in finding the local food bank a new home.
“If anyone knows of a location or someone who has property that they want to sell or existing property in an industrial area, please reach out and let us know,” she said. “They not only will be helping the food bank, but think of it that you’re helping almost 6,000 people a month continue to be served that are hungry or food insecure or just need other support services.”
