Elk Grove Food Bank Services is currently on pace to leave its current, rented facility on Dino Drive next month.
With the assistance of $4 million in state funding through the 2019 state budget, the food bank purchased its first permanent home, at 9888 Kent St., in 2020. Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, was instrumental in helping the food bank obtain those funds.
Featured at the new site are a 9,900-square-foot warehouse and a 4,300-square-foot office building.
A part of the new site is a 600-foot cold storage room that’s inside the warehouse. The room was made possible through a $60,000 donation from Elk Grove residents Simon L. and Merrilee Lewis Engel.
Marie Jachino, executive director of the food bank, spoke about the food bank’s busy month ahead.
“We plan to be out of the Dino Drive office by the end of April, and the move-in date for the warehouse will be April 11, tentatively, if all goes well,” she said. “Then the front office will move over to the existing building at the end of April.”
Although Jachino noted that a definite grand opening date for the new food bank site has not been set, she added that she hopes that the celebration can be held on May 5.
“We’re not sure we’re going to make (that date),” she said. “We still have a lot to accomplish between now and then. That was our target date for the grand opening. We’ll have a soft opening just for the elected officials and some of our major contributors.”
Jachino referred to the food bank’s relocation as a project that is “48 years in the making.” “We came from a little closet in Elk Grove (United) Methodist Church, (beginning in 1974), and here we are serving over 10,000 people a month,” she said. “When I started (with the food bank) 17 years ago, it was my vision back then and my goal to get a building.”
Jachino stressed the increasing necessity for the food bank to move to its much larger site.
“(The food bank is) serving 4,000 more people since March 2020,” she said. “We’re seeing longer lines, we’re getting new intakes, between 11 and 15 (new households) a day sometimes. We’re seeing seven and 10 people in (some) families. People from all walks of life are coming to the food bank now.”
With the demand for a satellite office of the food bank on the west side of Elk Grove, Jachino noted that that idea could eventually become a reality.
“We’re thinking about it,” she said. “We’re a little lean on volunteers, especially when you talk about mobile distribution sites. It takes a lot of manpower to do what we’re doing with all the mobile pantry sites we have. And with the cost of gasoline right now, our gasoline is running between $1,000 and $1,200 a month to run our trucks.”
She added that with the growing number of the city’s homeless population, the food bank is considering opening a central distribution site for the homeless.
With its new facility, the food bank will have more storage space for food and be able to increase its culturally diverse food offerings.
The new site will also allow for a transition in how food is distributed, Jachino noted.
“(Clients) will go through a line and they’ll get to pick (the food) they want,” she said. “It will eliminate a lot of food waste and it will give them a lot of dignity to be able to choose what they want, instead of just handing out a box to them. I wanted to do that for a long time, but we didn’t have the space (at the current food bank warehouse).”
Jachino mentioned that the new food bank project has had many contributors, including the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), which contributed funding for solar panels. Those panels were complimentary installed by Jeffrey Adkins’ Elk Grove business, Future Energy Savers.
“We need (those panels) to cut back on the utility costs,” she said. “So, the combination of SMUD and Future Energy was a huge donation.”
Also contributing to the new site project were Elk Grove Insurance Services and various individual donors, as well as Republic Services, which donated $120,000 toward the purchase of food storage racks, landscaping and other needs.
Jachino told the Citizen that she is also appreciative of the city of Elk Grove.
“The city has been extremely supportive of this project and the need that the Elk Grove Food Bank provides in this community,” she said. “Mayor Bobbie (Singh-Allen) and all the council members and our City Manager (Jason Behrmann), they have all been extremely supportive of the new project.”
