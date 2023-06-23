Perhaps the best-kept secret at the Elk Grove Food Bank’s Kent Street warehouse is its free book center for children.
Nestled in a portion of the clothes closet of that warehouse is the EG Bookstore.
Books are offered for free to food bank visitors, ages 12 years old and under. Every family that comes to pick up their monthly food distribution is offered a book coupon for each child in their family within that age range.
The book center was established nearly a year ago by food bank volunteer Beth Albiani. She provides personal funding to purchase new books, and she accepts books and monetary donations to keep new and used books in the hands of children up to 12 years old.
“I am constantly buying new books to restock,” said Albiani, who continuously offers thousands of books for children to browse.
Albiani is an Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, and she is a daughter-in-law of Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Gil Albiani and Kay Albiani who is a former Los Rios college trustee and Elk Grove Unified trustee.
At the EG Bookstore, a child can select one new book and three used books per month to permanently own, and the center is currently providing books for about 60 children per week.
Albiani mentioned that it is important to her to maintain a set group of books that are very diverse, and always available.
As of June 12, the EG Bookstore gave away 9,606 books, including 2,819 new books.
Albiani told the Citizen that her book project began after her family of six spent time volunteering twice per week at the food bank during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know our literacy rates are a challenge, and as a second grade teacher who taught reading (at David Reese Elementary School), I know having books is very important,” she said. “And so, it all kind of came together during that time. And I thought, ‘I want to give these (children) books.’ And then I wanted to give kids books that showed them in the book, having fun being a kid.”
A major benefit to Albiani’s efforts to provide books for children at the food bank has been the support she has received from her husband, Dennis, as well as her friends and various local organizations.
“My husband was very supportive of me, and we bought books,” she said. “I put out (books that) friends and family (and local organizations) have donated. We have such an amazing community. Now that they know what’s happening, they’re coming in (to help).
“So, we’re just getting the word out, and getting the word out to get used books. And if anyone’s willing to help buy new books, that’s great.”
Also important to the EG Bookstore is local reading specialist Kristen Mullikin, who assists with this project.
Albiani mentioned that she enjoys watching children get books from her book center.
“It’s amazing to watch these kids get so excited to get books, and to see children in the waiting room waiting to take their turn to get food,” she said. “And they’re sitting on their parent’s lap reading a book instead of being on a phone or being rambunctious and being hard to watch or something.”
She added that for many low-income parents, buying books for their children is not easy.
“If you can’t afford diapers, you’re not going to buy a book,” she said. “But your child’s brain development is so important.”
With the help of the food bank providing a space for the EG Bookstore, Albiani is able to assist many children, and is working toward a larger goal, she noted.
“It wouldn’t be possible without the food bank letting us house it there, and they’ve given us a spot on their donation page,” she said. “If you go (to www.ElkGroveFoodBank.org), there’s a drop-down menu for children’s bookstore, so that you can donate to the bookstore, until I get my 501(c )(3) (nonprofit status), which I’m working on.”
In an expression gratitude and support, after exceeding its Big Day of Giving donation goal, Elk Grove Food Bank Services shared a portion of those additional contributions with the EG Bookstore.
The Big Day of Giving, a program of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, is a 24-hour fundraiser for Sacramento area nonprofits that is held annually in May.
Marie Jachino, executive director of Elk Grove Food Bank Services, told the Citizen that she is very impressed with Albiani’s work to bring books to children at the food bank.
“I absolutely love (the EG Bookstore),” she said. “I’m so proud to show (it to) everybody when I give a tour, and I think what (Albiani) is doing is amazing. So many of the children that we serve here are disadvantaged and they don’t have many of the same accesses to books as their more affluent peers. Beth is so committed to closing that opportunity gap.”
Albiani shared her overall feelings about her book project at the food bank.
“I feel grateful to serve our community and blessed by the support I have received, especially from my family,” she said. “I hope to give younger children the confidence to grow into readers and inspire older children to love reading through diverse and engaging books. Children who can read have the power to teach themselves anything.”
As for the future of the EG Bookstore, Albiani believes she has set up a program that can one day be continued by someone else.
“I would love for this (project) to go on forever,” she said.
