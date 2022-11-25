Volunteers with the Elk Grove Food Bank Services distributed more than 1,500 frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving trimmings to local community members in need during their annual “Turkey Drive.”
They delivered nearly 600 meals to seniors’ homes, and on Nov. 19, they had loaded 900 Thanksgiving meal kits into the trunks of recipients’ cars in Creekside Christian Church’s parking lot.
At the Turkey Drive, each driver received a turkey, a bag of potatoes, and a box of USDA-supplied foods such as canned fruit, stuffing mix, and instant gravy mix.
John Hall hustled and carried frozen turkeys into trunks throughout the morning. His wife and fellow 2022 Elk Grove Citizen of the Year, Betty Hall collected voucher tickets from the drivers. The recipients earlier picked up their Turkey Drive vouchers from the food bank in order to speed up the distribution.
“It’s just rewarding,” Betty told the Citizen. “They all seem so grateful and it’s nice to know they will have a nice meal.”
This annual Elk Grove tradition came at a time when economic inflation and rising food prices greatly impacted local community members such as seniors, families, and immigrants. Such troubles affected many households during this year’s Thanksgiving – a recent American Farm Bureau Federation survey estimated that the cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner increased by 20%.
Food bank staff members told the Citizen that demand for their services now exceeds demand during the COVID-19 pandemic’s first year. Valerie Erwin, the nonprofit’s community outreach manager, said that before the pandemic, they served 5,000 people a month. That amount of people doubled during the pandemic.
“And we honestly didn’t think it could get any worse,” Erwin said.
She added that her staff and volunteers now provide food for nearly 16,000 people a month.
This spring, the food bank opened their long-awaited 9,900-square-foot warehouse at Kent Street. This $5 million project, which also includes an office building, was mainly funded by a $4 million state grant secured by Assembly Member and now Sacramento County sheriff-elect Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove.
Marie Jachino, the food bank’s executive director, told the Citizen on Nov. 19 that demand already outgrew their new facility. She said they are in an “operational crisis,” and said that clients from more than 100 households are visiting them every business day.
“It’s hard to believe but we don’t have enough room in there to accommodate all of the people we have coming in every day,” she said.
Erwin noted that her staff needs more volunteers to keep up with the demand. She also mentioned that food donations decreased this year and that the food bank is using grant funds to buy produce. Produce costs are up to $5,000 to $6,000 a month, she said. There are also the challenges of supporting a culturally diverse clientele, which sometimes requires interpreters.
In her interview, Erwin credited local community donors who supplied most of the Thanksgiving foods given out during this year’s Turkey Drive.
“They made all of this happen,” she said.
A few local leaders such as Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease, and Elk Grove planning commissioners Suman Singha and Sergio Robles worked at the Turkey Drive.
“It’s unfortunate that so many folks need more this year, but it’s fantastic that the food bank was able to rise to the challenge and make it happen,” Spease said.
Couple Jason and Leigh Cobb wore turkey hats when they loaded foods in vehicles at the drive-thru. More clients arrived around 9 a.m., which kept the volunteers on their feet.
“These people really need the help, and it makes the difference of whether they’ll have a good Thanksgiving or not,” Leigh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.