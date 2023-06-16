The 19th annual Elk Grove Run 4 Hunger, the Independence Day fundraiser for Elk Grove Food Bank Services, is set for Tuesday, July 4.
This 5K and 10K run/walk will begin at the city’s District56 center, 8230 Civic Center Drive, and will meander its way along nearby streets, including streets at the Elk Grove Auto Mall.
Marie Jachino, executive director of the food bank, referred to Run 4 Hunger as one of her nonprofit’s major annual fundraisers.
“It provides a critical operating support to purchase and distribute healthy food to anyone with food insecurity in Elk Grove and south Sacramento County,” she said. “It ensures that (the) Elk Grove Food Bank can continue to meet the growing needs.”
About $90,000 was raised for the food bank through last year’s Run 4 Hunger.
To produce this event, the food bank partnered with the Sacramento-based event management company, Capital Road Race Management, which presents runs throughout Northern California.
Also participating in this event will be Mark Janssen, who will sing the national anthem during the event’s opening ceremonies.
Elk Grove Food Bank Services’ need for support through Run 4 Hunger and other assistance is continuously on the rise, Jachino noted.
“Food insecurity has become a major (issue) – wow, throughout everywhere,” she said. “It continues to be an issue. You know, we were inundated during the (COVID-19) pandemic, but it just increased even more. So, afterward, it continued with the inflation and, you know, high gas costs. I know those have gone down, but (the need) just has escalated tremendously.”
She added that last year, the Elk Grove Food Bank served an additional 8,000 people, and altogether served 1.5 million meals.
“That’s three meals per day, three days per person in the household,” she said. “Again, what has stayed very consistent is our senior population. The need for our seniors continues to grow. Twenty-eight percent of the people we serve are seniors, and most of them are served at a mobile distribution site. A lot of them don’t have transportation. They don’t have the means to come here.”
The next highest population served through the food bank is children, at 24%.
Jachino mentioned that it takes a lot of people to make Run 4 Hunger become a reality each year.
“It takes months to work and pull everything together, and sponsors and a lot of outreach,” she said. “There’s a lot of in-kind sponsors, and without the support of our community and donors, we couldn’t do it.”
Among the contributors to this event is the Pride of Laguna Creek Lions Club, which will once again be offering free pancakes to runners and others as one of their activities to support the community.
American Legion Post 55, which formed earlier this year, will provide traffic control for the event.
Jachino described Run 4 Hunger as a very exciting event to attend.
“When you’re out there at the day of the event, and you see people out there ready to start the run, and the vendors and all the participants, it’s really exciting,” she said. “It’s a great feeling to see a good turnout and the community to support this event and support our mission, and support all the folks that need our help.”
Registration for runners and walkers will continue until the early portion of this event.
The cost of registration for either the 5K or 10K run/walk for adults is $50. The cost for youth runners and walkers, 11-18 years old, is $30.
Children, ages 10 and younger, can participate in the kids’ fun run event for $20 each.
Those who opt to participate in the event online will be charged $50 per person. All registration fees are nonrefundable.
Each participant in this year’s edition of this event will receive a commemorative bib, a T-shirt and a medal.
Race packets can be picked up at Fleet Feet Elk Grove, 7480 Elk Grove Blvd. #120, on July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The race day schedule begins with another packet pickup opportunity at District56 at 7 a.m.
The kids’ run will begin at 8:05 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K races at 8:25 a.m.
Parking will be available off the Big Horn Boulevard entrance to the Elk Grove Aquatic Center. Follow the parking signs on the day of the race.
For additional information about this year’s edition of Run 4 Hunger, visit the website www.EGRun4Hunger.com.
