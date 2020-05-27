Marie Jachino, executive director of the Elk Grove Food Bank Services, last week told the Citizen that her nonprofit recently considered a site to permanently house its operations.
Through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of the $214.8 billion state budget last year, Elk Grove Food Bank Services can spend $4 million of those funds on a permanent home.
The nonprofit outgrew its current site in a small warehouse space at Dino Drive.
Jachino noted that during the previous week, the food bank looked into purchasing a 3-acre lot, with a 7,000-square-foot building, which are also located on Dino Drive.
“It was an auto place, and sometimes you have to be very careful with that, because there’s oil and stuff, and you don’t want to bring in a food bank,” she said. “There could be contamination or something.
“I think that was my biggest drawback. I think if it had been a building that was used for any other purpose; we definitely would have jumped at the opportunity. But because of what it had been being used for, that was a big concern for us.”
The purchase price of the Dino Drive site was $1.6 million, Jachino noted.
“We have $4 million, but we have to allow for tenant improvements,” she said. “We have to have some money to fix it up.
“We desperately need a cold storage room. I don’t know how much that cost, but that’s critical to our operations. And if we were to go bare land, which we’re really trying to avoid, it would be really over our cost.”
The food bank, which did not submit a bid on the Dino Drive property, abandoned their brief pursuit of the site on May 12.
In their other attempts to acquire a permanent home, the food bank considered property on Kent Street, and the Masonic Lodge on Waterman Road.
Jachino told the Citizen that the food bank staff has become increasingly frustrated with its inability to find a permanent home.
“It’s extremely discouraging,” she said. “There has been so little to choose from. It was so hard for me to see that many zeros and to have this opportunity to have cash on hand and to be able to purchase something and we can’t find a location.
“There has to be something in Elk Grove for us to buy. Here we have $4 million and I can’t believe we can’t buy anything with it.”
The food bank currently has until the end of June 2021 to spend the $4 million, which Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, helped the food bank to obtain.
Jachino mentioned that she hopes that the food bank can get an extension on the deadline to spend the $4 million for a permanent site.
“I’m going to beg to get an extension,” she said. “I think because of the COVID(-19), I think that there will be some allowance. We just probably have to do an amendment, and get an extension on it.
“I really think that Assembly Member Cooper would probably really fight for us to get that change in place. Even then I think the governor would make an exception.”
However, Jachino does not believe that the COVID-19 situation played a role in the food bank’s inability to find a permanent home.
“I don’t know if it had any impact on us not being able to find a location,” she said. “I think it may give us the opportunity to get that extension, maybe possibly a year. I think we would have been in the same situation, regardless.”
