Julie Fong, a special education teacher at Elk Grove Elementary School, was chosen as a Sacramento County Teacher of the Year on Aug. 24.
The announcement was made at an awards banquet held at the Hilton Sacramento Arden West hotel where she was among nominated teachers from school districts across Sacramento County.
“I was surprised, but also very excited,” Fong described her reaction to the announcement. “I feel very blessed and humbled to be honored among many fabulous teachers.”
She proudly mentioned that a photograph of her students was featured in the banquet’s program.
Gewon Richards, an alternative education teacher at the Twin Rivers school district, was announced as the other county honoree.
The Elk Grove school district selected Fong as one of their 2019 Teachers of the Year in May. She now belongs to a long line of Elk Grove school district teachers who earned the county honor. Franklin High School math teacher Michael Steele was picked as a 2018 Sacramento County Teacher of the Year.
Fong is a 20-year veteran educator who helped students with disabilities at four elementary schools in the Elk Grove school district.
The Greenfield, Calif. native told the Citizen in May that she was not interested in becoming an educator until she volunteered in a fourth grade classroom while she was a student at the University of California, Davis.
“I absolutely love it and couldn’t wait to go back every day,” she said.
Fong later started teaching in the Elk Grove school district where she had her first job at Barbara Comstock Morse Elementary School.
As part of the process for the Sacramento County Teacher of the Year honor, she had to write six essays that covers topics such as her life, teaching philosophy, and concerns with education today.
Fong said that her essays will be submitted with her application for the California Teacher of the Year program. The state honorees will be announced this fall.
Fong explained her philosophy of education to the Citizen this spring after the Elk Grove school district announced that she was one of their Teachers of the Year.
“I believe that every child is a reader, it might take them longer but every student can learn to read,” she said. “What you believe is what they achieve, so you need to believe that your students can, and expect that of them – they will rise to the occasion.”
The teacher recalled a success story about a struggling sixth grade student who used to read at a kindergarten level. She said that she helped him gradually improve his reading skills to a second grade level.
“He just wants to keep learning,” Fong said. “He’s excited that he gets to a new level or a new lesson, and he mastered it.”
