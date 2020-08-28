David Garibaldi, a world-renowned painter from the Elk Grove region, will craft three paintings live during an online session on Aug. 30. This is his celebration of the local community’s diversity, and it will be the finale of Elk Grove Diversity Awareness Month. Check out our story in this issue’s Lifestyle section.
EG diversity month to have grand finale
Local artist to craft paintings live online, Aug. 30
