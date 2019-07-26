The opening of the city’s community center has been delayed.
An $18 million project, the community center is located at Civic Center Drive and Big Horn Boulevard, just south of Elk Grove Boulevard. Ground was broken for the facility in March 2018 and construction began a month later.
This 31,500-square-foot building will also include space for the new location of the Senior Center of Elk Grove and the city’s first dedicated veterans’ hall.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, told the Citizen in February that the anticipated completion date for the facility was July 22.
Lana Yoshimura, the city’s community event center manager, said that it could now be delayed as late as October.
“We’re still around September, Octoberish,” she said. “With construction, that’s not a major (delay). It’s within the time frame of contingency. So, when you think about it, you have to account for things like rain. How do you account for that in the schedule?”
Yoshimura added that trade tariffs and an increase in the price of steel also caused the delay.
In preparation for the opening of the facility, the city is currently working on processes and procedures with the organizations that are planning to use the building.
Yoshimura noted that a fee schedule for the building will be presented to the Elk Grove City Council next month.
The senior center/veterans’ hall/community center building is a major component of the city’s civic center project, the east and west parking lots, and the pedestrian-friendly public gathering space known as The Commons. This latter portion of the project features a bocce ball court, public art, fire tables and fire pits.
The Commons, Yoshimura noted, creates “great synergy” with the city’s nearby aquatics center, which opened in May.
Yoshimura said that people are very excited about this soon-to-be-opened building.
“I think everyone is really excited and looking forward to moving in,” she said. “I think everyone sees it as a positive. It’s going to lend some great networking, and basically the seniors having access to the aquatics facility, being able to do lap swim in the morning, adding exercise classes here.
“It gives (the city’s three veterans groups) a home base, as well as access to the Veterans Grove. So, I think they’re going to be able to increase their capacity as time moves on.”
The Veterans Grove will honor about 9,200 veterans and 750 active guard and reserve military service personnel who live in Elk Grove.
Other features of the facility will be a large banquet hall, a kitchen, and indoor and outdoor space for the main hall.
Yoshimura mentioned that the new senior center/veterans’ hall/community center building will be Elk Grove’s largest rental facility.
“(It will seat) 500,” she said. “We hope there will be lots of family and community gatherings in this facility moving forward. I know we’ve been contacted by several nonprofit organizations who want to run fundraisers, we have had people who want to celebrate their weddings and quinceañeras here, so we think we’re going to be a major focal point for the community moving forward.”
