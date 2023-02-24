Local homelessness and potential solutions to address the issue in Elk Grove will be the topics of a community meeting at the District56 center on Feb. 27.
This gathering will be one of two final sessions that the Elk Grove city staff is hosting next week as part of their “community conversations” on the upcoming city sales tax increase and what city and Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) could do with the new funding. The final session on Feb. 28 will address efforts to maintain Elk Grove’s streets and parks.
Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis and Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez led the first Measure E session, which addressed public safety on Feb. 7.
Last November, more than 54% of voters approved the city’s Measure E, which proposed boosting the city sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75%, starting on April 1. Proponents of the measure, which was called The Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure, said that the increased tax could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support police and fire services, street and park maintenance, and address homelessness.
The Elk Grove City Council also approved the creation of a citizens committee to review the spending of Measure E funds.
Rising homelessness in Sacramento County became a major topic in the past few years as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic inflation continued. Last year, the city of Elk Grove’s housing and public services manager Sarah Bontrager told the Citizen that about 100-150 homeless people lived in Elk Grove at any given time. Elk Grove, which has a population of 178,000 residents, is the county’s second largest city.
At the Measure E session on Feb. 27, Bontrager’s team along with Elk Grove police and Cosumnes Fire staff members will lead discussions on the issue of homelessness and potential solutions funded by Measure E tax dollars.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at 8230 Civic Center Drive. For more information on Measure E, visit www.ElkGroveCity.org/finance/measure-e
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.