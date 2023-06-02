Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann announced that the city’s proposed budget for its 2023-24 fiscal year (FY) is $348 million.
In his report to the Elk Grove City Council on May 24, Behrmann noted that this budget plan’s total is $54 million more than the current fiscal year budget.
“This is a large increase over the prior year, partly because of those two new funding sources (Measure E sales tax revenue and new casino mitigation funding), but also some capital project carryovers,” he said.
Measure E is the city’s voter-approved sales tax measure that increased Elk Grove’s total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75% this April. Plans are to use the new tax revenues to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
The city estimates that the total Measure E, year-one revenue will be $22.5 million, with 50% of that revenue being received by the city, 30% by the Cosumnes Community Services District, and 20% allocated for the city’s future priority projects reserve.
In presenting a breakdown of the city’s priority spending of its projected $11.2 million Measure E allocation for the 2023-24 fiscal year, Behrmann mentioned that 42% of those funds would be spent on crime reduction and rapid police response.
Measure E priority spending also includes maintaining streets, including traffic reduction (24%), addressing homelessness (18%), economic development (11%), youth crime and gang prevention (3%), and clean and safe public areas (2%).
Behrmann mentioned that during its most recent meeting, the Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee recommended that the council adopt the Measure E expenditure plan.
As for the casino mitigation funding, Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will begin its annual recurring payments to the city in FY 2023-24. Behrmann noted that the casino’s first payment is scheduled to be received in September.
Through its agreement with the Wilton Rancheria tribe, the city will annually receive $4 million from the tribe for police and code enforcement costs, roadway maintenance needs, and payments in lieu of city taxes, according to the city’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 annual budget document.
Behrmann noted that the city is scheduled to begin receiving these recurring funds this September.
Regarding the city’s General Fund, Behrmann mentioned that the proposed General Fund total for FY 2023-24 is $88.3 million, excluding Measure E funds.
“Even though, technically, Measure E is included as part of the General Fund, we are counting for it separately in its own fund line,” he said. “And so, taking Measure E out, the budget of $88.3 million represents an increase of $2.3 million more than the current fiscal year.”
He added that some of the “major cost drivers” that resulted in that increase include four new positions, general salary and benefit increases, one-time equipment purchases, and operational program and service cost increases.
Behrmann identified sales tax as the largest revenue item of the General Fund, followed by property tax.
He noted that while 70.6% of the General Fund is spent on police services, funding for those services represent 17% of the city’s overall budget.
“The police department is a smaller percentage as you factor in all of the other funding sources that we have,” Behrmann said. “This is just the General Fund, which is the city’s discretionary funds. The other (funds) are designated for specific purposes.”
On this larger scale, the greatest portion of the city’s total budget spending is dedicated to its capital improvement program, at 43%.
Behrmann shared “good news,” noting that the budget continues to be balanced, with the reserve for economic uncertainty totaling $21.2 million, the opportunity reserve totaling $4.2 million, and continued contributions going to the city’s economic development and capital reserves.
He also mentioned that the budget is projected to maintain this consistency during the next five years.
“As we look at the five-year projections, we continue to maintain that structured balanced budget throughout the entirety of the five-year forecast,” Behrmann said.
He added that revenue is projected to increase each year during the next five years, as well as expenditures as the city continues to grow.
While a recession is not anticipated within the city’s five-year forecast, Behrmann noted that the city’s staff has developed recession scenarios to respond to declining revenues.
“Thankfully we have solid reserves,” he said. “We have the ability to pivot and make reductions and changes and course corrections that will allow us time to do that. That’s what the reserve allows a city to do. It gives you time to plan.”
Behrmann additionally spoke about the city’s California Public Retirees’ Retirement System liabilities. The city has annually made prepayments since the fiscal year 2015-16.
To date, we’ve spent $13.5 million in those prepayments, which is huge,” he said. “As of today, the city’s plans are over 100% funded, which is amazing. Unfortunately, last year, PERS lost money in its investments. So, that means when we get our actuarial report this summer, we’re going to go back to probably where we were before, which is about 88% funded, I think.”
Another highlight from for the city’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year is 42 new positions, including 23 within the police department.
Behrmann addressed comments by public speakers in the last two City Council meetings who requested the hiring of an additional veterinarian at the city’s animal shelter.
“Right now, the priorities of the shelter is not for a veterinarian,” he said. “There may be a need at some point in the future, but we’re relying on the expertise of our staff, as well as the expertise of a consultant that we hired earlier this year.”
Regarding various economic development highlights, Behrmann noted that the city continues to work on the proposed Elk Grove zoo, including design elements; Project Elevate, a mixed-use development project on city property at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards; and improvements along Railroad Street.
Behrmann also addressed the City Council’s recently expressed desire to have their annual discretionary funds increased.
“Right now, each council member has $10,000 that it can use for council assistance or for funding for nonprofits,” he said. “That amount was set in 2017 at $10,000. (The) council asked (for) the item to be brought back for consideration.”
During their discussion at their May 24 meeting regarding this request, the council proposed having those funds increased to $20,000.
Regarding the city’s overall fiscal position, Council Member Darren Suen mentioned that he is “very proud.”
“I think the city has traditionally been very disciplined in its spending, and you can see the results of it: ample reserves, well-funded pension obligations – even when that adjustment occurs, it will still be that.”
Suen also recognized resources to assist the issues of homelessness, youth in regard to public safety, as well as capital improvement projects.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen additionally addressed the city’s fiscal position.
“Our fiscal position is strong,” she said. “Our reserves are strong, so those are great to see.”
With a deadline to have the city’s new annual budget approved by the end of June a second opportunity to present, discuss, and receive public comment on the proposed budget will be presented at the council’s June 14 meeting.
That meeting, which will be held at the Elk Grove City Council Chamber, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, will begin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.