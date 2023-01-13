Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week.
This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding to aid the city’s recovery and clean-up efforts.
Sacramento County officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in response to the recent winter storms. U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 9 approved a federal emergency declaration to assist with FEMA disaster relief for 17 California counties, including Sacramento.
“These storms have taken a toll on the lives and property of many of our nearby neighbors,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said in a press statement. “We grieve with those who have lost loved ones in the floods and send prayers to those who have been evacuated from their homes. Our city remains committed to keeping Elk Grove residents safe and supported as we confront the challenges that these winter weather systems continue to bring.”
This is the first time that city officials proclaimed a local emergency since the COVID-19 pandemic arose in California in March 2020.
The New Year’s Eve storm damaged levees along the Cosumnes River and caused a flash flood that shut down a portion of Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, on Jan. 1. Three deceased victims were recovered from flooded areas in the Wilton and Galt areas after that storm. Cosumnes firefighters reportedly rescued more than 50 people in flooded areas during the holiday weekend. High winds knocked down 40 trees in Elk Grove’s parks, including 15 in Elk Grove Regional Park, Cosumnes Community Services District spokesperson Jenna Brinkman told the Citizen.
Last weekend’s storm did not cause as much flooding in the Elk Grove region as the New Year’s Eve storm, but high winds damaged power lines and caused blackouts throughout Sacramento County. During the early morning of Jan. 8, more than 18,800 SMUD customers experienced outages in Elk Grove, SMUD reported. Most of the outages were in the Laguna area. Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said that Elk Grove City Hall had no power in the morning of Jan. 9.
During that morning, fallen power lines prompted the Elk Grove police to close Grant Line Road from Sheldon to Calvine roads.
The city’s public works staff responded to 163 storm-related calls from Jan. 7-9. They reported that 46% of the calls regarded fallen trees blocking traffic and 19% of the calls were drainage issues, according to a city staff report.
“The full cleanup will take some time, but all reported hazards have been made safe,” Laurence said on Jan. 10. “Full cleanup and repairs will happen over the next couple of weeks, but repairs to down streetlights or damaged fixtures may take longer, due to a long lead time in material sourcing.”
Cosumnes Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle told the Citizen that his agency did not conduct rescues on Jan. 8.
Due to power outages and flooding issues in the Wilton area, the Elk Grove Unified School District closed C.W. Dillard Elementary School in Wilton and Cosumnes River Elementary School in Sloughhouse for two days. The district also closed Joseph Sims Elementary in Elk Grove and the south Sacramento campuses of William Daylor and Las Flores high schools, because of power outages on Jan. 9, district spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen.
He also said that the district excused student absences and tardies that were related to the storm.
Elk Grove Unified’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman, praised the school district’s maintenance, school site staffs, and security during the Elk Grove school board’s Jan. 10 meeting. He menotined the early morning notices given to parents about whether their school will be open that day.
“The storms over the past few days have been challenging in many, many ways,” Hoffman said. “We know many of our families have been affected and our staff has been as well. Our school site teams have been amazing in doing all they can to meet the needs of kids.”
The superintendent noted that work was being done to ensure that Dillard Elementary reopens the next morning. He noted that power poles snapped near the campus during a storm and that SMUD workers could not access them since they’re in an evacuation zone. Dillard reopened its campus on Jan. 11.
Sacramento County’s flood control staff reported that most of the creek levels along the Cosumnes River did not reach flood stages on Jan. 8-10. The creek recording station in the Michigan Bar area, northeast of Wilton, reached 9.93 feet on Jan. 10, but the water was still below the flood stage of 12 feet. During the New Year’s Eve storm, that spot peaked at 16.82 feet, according to the United States Geological Survey.
On Jan. 10, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Amar Gandhi told the Citizen his agency has not yet returned inmates to the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center on Bruceville Road, south of Elk Grove. Authorities evacuated 1,075 inmates and staff from the jail on Jan. 2, due to worsening storm and road conditions. The inmates were taken to other correctional facilities, Gandhi stated.
Reclamation District 800 (RD800) continues to conduct levee repairs along the Cosumnes River. District trustee and spokesperson Mark Hite said they applied “a giant Band-aid” to 11 sites while repairs were still in-progress at three sites.
Hite told Gail Bullen of the Citizen’s sister paper, The River Valley Times, that estimated cost for all of the levee repairs is now $50 million. He noted that the initial estimate didn’t include the large trees that damaged the levee near Meiss Road.
This week, the city of Elk Grove reopened self-serving sandbag stations for Elk Grove residents at the city’s Corporation Yard (10250 Iron Rock Way) and the future Elk Grove Library site (9285 Elk Grove Blvd.).
Wilton residents respond to second evacuation order
Out of precaution for another severe rainstorm that was forecast for Jan. 8-9, Sacramento County’s Office of Emergency Services on Jan. 8 issued an evacuation order for Wilton residents as well as Elk Grove residents who live east of Grant Line Road in the Sheldon area. Both communities are near the damaged levees along the Cosumnes River and Deer Creek. This was the second evacuation order they received since the New Year’s Eve weekend.
County emergency services officials lifted this order on Jan. 10, but they still warned the rural residents should remain alert about flooding and road conditions as moderate storms were forecast for the upcoming weekend.
While the evacuation order was in effect, the American Red Cross opened a shelter for evacuees at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation center in Elk Grove.
Bullen contacted Wilton residents for their responses to the county’s second evacuation order.
Claire Delfino chose to evacuate from her home at La Claire Road.
“My son rolled up in his large pickup trick,” she said. “He told me to pack a bag and that I was going home with him.”
In contrast, Doris Adams, who lives close to the levee, declined to evacuate.
“We felt we would be in more danger in town with the trees down and the roads closed,” she said. “I don’t know of anyone who evacuated. Most people who live in the country have a horse or a cow that they can’t leave abandoned.”
John Maggy, a resident on Maggy Road, also decided not to evacuate. He mentioned that he did not know why his neighborhood was on the evacuation zone’s map since their elevation is 87 feet.
“If we flood out here, the entire Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley is going to be flooded,” Maggy said. “It was ridiculous.”
He said that the county’s evacuation zone should have been set by the river.
“If I lived on Green Road or close to the Cosumnes River, I would get out,” Maggy said.
River Valley Times reporter Gail Bullen contributed to this story.
